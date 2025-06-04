Anzeige
04.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Mosaic ATM Supporting FAA's NOTAM Modernization With CGI Federal

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Mosaic ATM is proud to announce that it has been selected as a key subcontractor to CGI Federal on a major Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiative to modernize the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system - one of the critical components of the National Airspace System (NAS). This modernization effort will enhance aviation safety, efficiency, and resilience, improving how time-sensitive aeronautical information is delivered to NOTAM consumers.

CGI Federal's recent award of this contract from the FAA will help deliver a secure, cloud-native, and scalable system. This new platform will facilitate future innovations in NOTAM and Aeronautical Information management and distribution. Mosaic ATM brings its deep experience in aviation operations, data management, systems engineering, and innovative Air Traffic Management technologies to support this ambitious and nationally significant initiative.

"We're excited to bring our operational insight and technical expertise to support CGI Federal and the FAA in transforming how NOTAMs are managed and delivered across the NAS," said Chris Brinton, President and CEO at Mosaic ATM.

This project aligns with Mosaic ATM's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance aviation safety and enable the future of air traffic management.

Read CGI Federal's full press release here.

Contact Information

Melissa Rodriguez
Digital Marketing Manager
mrodriguez@mosaicatm.com
305-794-2120

.

SOURCE: Mosaic ATM



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/mosaic-atm-supporting-faas-notam-modernization-with-cgi-federal-1035252

