Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zehl & Associates Reaffirms Commitment to Truck Accident Victims With Record-Setting Wins and Undefeated Record

Undefeated Texas Truck Accident Lawyers

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Zehl & Associates, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Houston, is proud to announce another record-setting year with two of the largest commercial truck accident recoveries in Texas. While the firm's attorneys are widely known and recognized for their record-setting results, they continue to stand out as an undefeated legal force against some of the largest trucking companies and insurers in the country.

Ryan Zehl - Trial Attorney

Ryan Zehl - Trial Attorney
Zehl & Associates - Houston - Undefeated Truck Accident Lawyers

A Proven Track Record in High-Stakes Truck Accident Cases

Over the years, Zehl & Associates has repeatedly recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in history for accident victims. The firm has successfully represented thousands of people who were seriously injured due to negligence, recovering billions of dollars in the process. The firm's results include record-setting recoveries - an achievement that reflects not just legal skill, but a deep commitment to clients and their futures.

In 2024, the firm set two new records with a $35 million truck accident settlement in Fort Worth, Texas, and a $37.5 million truck accident verdict in Dallas. The recoveries rank among the top three largest commercial 18-wheeler accident wins in Texas in 2024.

While many firms handle truck accident cases, few possess the extensive experience, resources, and courtroom record required to stand toe-to-toe with powerful corporate entities. Zehl & Associates sets itself apart through thorough investigations, unparalleled dedication, and a trial-ready approach from day one. This reputation has made it a go-to law firm for victims facing life-altering injuries and losses after serious trucking collisions.

Focused on Our Clients. Driven by Results.

Truck accident claims are among the most complex and high-stakes cases in personal injury law. Victims often face a long road to recovery, with significant medical costs, lost income, and emotional trauma. The team at Zehl & Associates focuses exclusively on representing accident victims and prepares every case as if it's going to trial.

Individuals injured in truck accidents can contact Zehl & Associates for a free, no-obligation consultation. The firm handles all cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm wins their case.

About Zehl & Associates

Zehl & Associates is a Houston-based personal injury law firm that represents victims of serious truck, commercial vehicle, and catastrophic accidents across Texas and the United States. We have an undefeated record, with a history of securing some of the largest financial recoveries in the country.

Media Contact:
Zehl & Associates - Houston
2700 Post Oak Blvd #1000, Houston, TX 77056
1-888-603-3636

For more information, visit the firm's website at https://www.zehllaw.com/houston-truck-accident-lawyer/.

Contact Information

Ryan Zehl
Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
zehlpersonalinjury@gmail.com
713-491-6064

.

SOURCE: Zehl & Associates



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zehl-and-associates-reaffirms-commitment-to-truck-accident-victi-1035259

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.