Collaborative Communications: Woman-Owned Strategic Firm Celebrates 25 Years With Multiple Wins From 2025 Communicator Awards

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Kicking off its 25th anniversary, Collaborative Communications, a woman-owned strategic communications consultancy dedicated to advancing the public good, has been honored with multiple accolades at the 31st Annual Communicator Awards. The firm was recognized for standout campaigns with two long-standing mission-driven partners: Search Institute and Parents as Teachers.

The firm received top distinctions in the following categories:

Award of Excellence - Brand Redesign or Refresh in partnership with Search Institute

Award of Excellence - Interview or Press Conference in partnership with Parents as Teachers

Awards of Distinction - Public Affairs and Collaboration in partnership with Parents as Teachers

These distinctions underscore Collaborative's leadership in crafting compelling brand stories and impactful media strategies. Through deep partnerships with purpose-driven organizations, the firm continues to demonstrate how strategic communication can inspire engagement and foster meaningful community change.

"For 25 years, we've partnered with mission-driven organizations to uplift communities and drive lasting, positive change. We are honored to be recognized by the Communicator Awards for our work with Search Institute and Parents as Teachers - organizations that embody our shared commitment to the public good," said Kris Kurtenbach, founder and CEO, Collaborative Communications. "These awards celebrate not only the creativity and strategic thinking behind our work, but also the deep trust, collaboration, and shared values that fuel our partnerships and help build stronger, more connected communities."

The Communicator Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), attracted over 3,000 entries from organizations worldwide. Other honorees include Netflix, NASA+, Oliver Wyman, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, Getty Museum, Apple, PepsiCo, McKesson, Savannah College of Art and Design, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Zeta Global, and Bank of America.

"In a year where our theme was 'Communication is Connection,' it was moving to see how this idea came to life in the work," said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. "Whether centered around emotionally resonant storytelling or Marketing Effectiveness case studies, the entries reflected the power of communication to bridge gaps between people, platforms, and perspectives. We're proud to celebrate such a dynamic group of Honorees. And we're deeply grateful to our Jurors, who, as always, brought care, curiosity and deep insight to every review."

About Collaborative Communications Group

For more than 25 years, Collaborative Communications has been a trusted partner to mission-driven organizations dedicated to advancing education, culture, and social impact. Our award-winning team specializes in crafting clear, authentic communications that build trust, foster engagement, and drive meaningful change. From strategy to powerful storytelling, we empower nonprofits, foundations, businesses, and public agencies to clarify their vision, amplify their message, and achieve measurable results.

With a proven track record of success, Collaborative Communications is committed to helping organizations turn ideas into action and inspire communities nationwide. Discover how we can help you create lasting impact at www.collaborativecommunications.com .

