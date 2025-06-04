Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has hired Vicente García as Senior Geologist. His experience is expected to deepen the Company's copper porphyry expertise, as it commences an aggressive 2025 exploration program.

Mr. García has over seven years of exploration experience across porphyry Cu-Mo, IOCG, stratabound-copper, epithermal gold-silver, and lithium-rich brine systems. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Concepción in Chile. After graduating, he worked for several years with Kura Minerals, an exploration consulting company, where he was involved in programs targeting a variety of commodities. He later joined Quiborax, where he focused on the exploration of Ulexite in salar environments. In 2020, he founded Mayal Exploration, a consulting company through which he provided geological services including drill core re-logging, surface mapping, and 3D geological modeling for various mining clients in Chile. In 2022, Mr. García relocated to Canada and joined Dahrouge Geological Consulting, contributing to Ni-Cu sulfide and lithium pegmatite exploration projects in the Timmins region of Ontario and the James Bay area of Quebec. Before joining Nicola Mining, he worked at Anglo American, where he supported international exploration programs targeting Cu-Mo porphyry systems in Arizona and orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-PGE systems in Greenland. Mr. García's experience and technical knowledge is a valuable addition to Nicola's exploration team.

Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc., commented, "Nicola continues to aggressively execute on both operations and exploration. Recently, the Company has garnered significant media relating to gold and silver production; however, we truly believe in the copper exploration upside of our New Craigmont Project. In addition, Vincente and Will Whitty, our VP of Exploration, will look at conducting exploration on the backside of our fully permitted Treasure Mountain Silver Mine. We look forward to providing a news explanation on our 2025 Exploration Plan at the New Craigmont Project in the near future."

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX-V Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade BC-based gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a property that hosts historic high-grade copper mineralization and covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

