

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 86% at $4.42. Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) is up over 79% at $6.70. New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NCEW) is up over 31% at $1.67. Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is up over 22% at $2.09. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is up over 21% at $4.40. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is up over 21% at $3.76. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) is up over 17% at $59.00. Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO) is up over 15% at $1.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) is up over 13% at $248.57. Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) is up over 10% at $2.07.



In the Red



NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is down over 23% at $2.83. Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is down over 19% at $3.54. Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) is down over 16% at $4.25. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 12% at $16.66. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) is down over 11% at $3.45. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is down over 10% at $6.04. Tianci International, Inc. (CIIT) is down over 9% at $1.91. FAST TRACK GROUP (FTRK) is down over 8% at $6.58. Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) is down over 7% at $5.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) is down over 5% at $2.40.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News