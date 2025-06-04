Anzeige
04.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
CTI Acquires Candeo Vision of London, United Kingdom

CTI's newest overseas location brings CTI's world-class AV Integration and Service to the UK

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held audiovisual integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Candeo Vision of London, UK. The company boasts an outstanding reputation in AV integration, and its locations in London and Nottinghamshire mark CTI's first presence in the UK. CTI currently serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US.

Location:

CTI London, UK

Address:

Third Floor, 20 Little Britton, London, EC1A 7DH

Phone:

Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051

Email:

info@cti.com

"In their nineteen years serving clients across the United Kingdom, Candeo Vision has built an excellent team and a great reputation," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "I've grown to admire the company through the work we've shared as members of the PSNI Global Alliance. They're the right people to bring CTI into the UK, and I look forward to seeing them grow and prosper with the resources that CTI brings."

About CTI
CTI delivers world-class audiovisual, IT, and unified communications (UCC) solutions, including engineering, design, installation, integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 40 locations, two locations in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

The largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | press@cti.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cti-acquires-candeo-vision-of-london-united-kingdom-302472684.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
