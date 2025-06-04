Anzeige
04.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Thanks Launches its Customer-First Ad Network in the UK

Thanks' partners with eBay UK as part of its rapid global retail media expansion.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks, the ad network turning post purchase monetization into moments of joy, today announced its expansion into the UK, launching with eBay UK as its marquee publisher partner. Thanks serves native, non-disruptive ad placements at checkout across both desktop and mobile, giving advertisers exclusive access to high-intent moments when shoppers are most engaged and open to discovery.

Thanks

Thanks is expanding its global partnership with eBay, bringing its native post-checkout ad experiences, already live in the U.S. and Australia, to shoppers in the UK. As part of this expansion, Thanks is building a local partnerships team to onboard new publishers, strengthen advertiser relationships, and adapt the platform to the dynamics of the regional market.

"At Thanks, we treat ads like rewards, well timed, high impact, and genuinely worth engaging with. Launching in the UK with eBay is a major milestone for us, and proof that this model doesn't just resonate locally, it scales globally. In just a short time, we've expanded from Australia to the U.S., and now the UK-three distinct markets with one shared insight: when you put the customer first, advertising performs better for everyone. This moment marks more than geographic growth. It's a signal that brands and publishers around the world are ready for a better kind of ad experience. And we're just getting started." said Doron Ostrin, CEO and Co-Founder of Thanks.

Unlike traditional ad networks, Thanks only appears after a meaningful customer action, like right after completing a purchase, when attention is high and the experience feels rewarding. These reward-style placements don't interrupt the customer journey, they delight. Early UK advertisers including Booking.com and Hello Fresh are already seeing promising performance.

"Post-purchase is the new premium placement we've been prioritising. We've seen performance that rivals our best upper-funnel and conversion channels," said James Taylor, Co-Founder & CMO at Beer52. "With Thanks, we're not just getting clicks, we're building goodwill. Customers are more receptive, more curious, and more likely to remember us."

This expansion follows strong momentum in the U.S., where Thanks grew revenue 90% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2025, representing 1.9x growth, driven by rapid advertiser adoption and expansion into new verticals. The company also closed a $2.6M USD seed round, backed by Peak XV Partners, Founder Collective, and Side Stage Ventures.

To learn more about Thanks or to speak with the advertising sales team, contact yury@thanks.co.

About Thanks
Thanks is the customer-first, native ad network on a mission to get people to fall in love with advertising again. The platform curates meaningful connections between brands and audiences, enabling publishers to maximize revenue while delivering rewarding experiences to customers. Thanks is headquartered in New York and rapidly expanding across the US, UK, and ANZ. Discover more at https://www.thanks.co/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702588/Thanks_Colour_Positive_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thanks-launches-its-customer-first-ad-network-in-the-uk-302472663.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
