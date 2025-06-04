Snack like a GOAT with real fruit gummies crafted in France

GOAT Gummies, the organic, vegan gummy snacks developed by seven-time World Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Brady and Instant Commerce leader Gopuff, launched today exclusively on Gopuff. Embodying the true GOAT mentality and crafted thoughtfully in France, GOAT Gummies contain no artificial sweeteners, dyes or flavors, and are made of real fruit.

"Retirement's been a chance to slow down and enjoy life a little more and that includes treating myself once in a while," said Brady. "But when I do reach for something more indulgent, I want the best. GOAT Gummies hit that sweet spot: they taste amazing and come in several delicious flavors, plus they're made with real ingredients. I've had a blast creating this new line of snacks with Gopuff and can't wait for the world to try them."

Upon setting out to create the ultimate game-time snack with a focus on exceptional taste, premium quality, and zero shortcuts, Gopuff called on someone who knows a thing or two about being a GOAT, someone who lives and breathes (and yes, eats) excellence. Enter: Tom Brady. A legend known for his attention to detail and commitment to excellence and who understands the value of better-for-you foods. Together, Tom and Gopuff refined GOAT Gummies' flavors, perfected its textures, and made sure every ingredient and flavor met Tom's high standard. No compromises. Just greatness in every bite.

Each pack of GOAT Gummies is $4.99 and available exclusively on Gopuff, delivered to your door in as fast as 15 minutes. The GOAT Gummies lineup includes:

Sweet Rush: Pear, Mango, Passion Fruit, Cherry

Sour Burst: Tangerine, Apricot, Grapefruit

Tropic Fusion: Passion Fruit, Raspberry, Pomegranate

"It's been invaluable to have access to Tom's expertise in health and wellness throughout the GOAT Gummies development process," added Yakir Gola, Gopuff's co-CEO and co-founder. "With a shared passion for innovation, we're confident that the delicious and thoughtfully crafted GOAT Gummies will quickly become our customers' go-to snack."

To celebrate the launch of GOAT Gummies, Gopuff is rolling out a dynamic marketing campaign spanning in-person activations, influencer partnerships, video content, in-app experiences, and more. At the center of the campaign is a hero video starring two versions of NFL legend Tom Brady-one "organic" and one pumped-up "artificial"-in a lighthearted demonstration of why Brady and Gopuff chose to create an organic, artificial ingredient-free snack brand. GOAT Gummies will also hit the streets of New York City and Miami with playful activations, including goat walks, drones, and other GOAT-worthy moments locals won't want to miss.

This latest collaboration is part of an ongoing, multi-year partnership between Gopuff and Brady. Through the partnership, Brady, who is also an investor in Gopuff, collaborates with the company on product development, content creation, community support initiatives, fan experiences, and more as Gopuff looks to build brand awareness and deliver unique customer experiences.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers' doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About Tom Brady

7X World Champion, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady has been known throughout his career for his excellence on the field of play. Throughout his unprecedented football career, Brady shattered numerous records. He ranks first all-time in touchdown passes, passing yards, and wins, and his eleven consecutive division titles and seven World Championships are the most in league history.

Off the field, Brady has always worked to bridge the gap between athlete and entrepreneur which is apparent through the various successful initiatives he has partnered with, led, and the companies he has co-founded.

In addition to his business pursuits, Brady is dedicated to making a difference through philanthropy. Brady's journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence.

