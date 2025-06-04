Using business as a force for good enables purpose-driven marketing consultancy to reach new heights in its latest B Corp certification

Global Prairie, a 100% employee-owned Benefit Corporation, is proud to announce that, with its most recent recertification as a B Corp, it has become the highest rated B Corp in the world, achieving a remarkable B Impact Score of 192.9. This achievement places Global Prairie at the top of nearly 10,000 B Corps worldwide, a community of businesses meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

B Corp Certification is the gold standard for companies that balance purpose and profits, benefiting all stakeholders, including employees, communities, and the environment. As part of this community, B Corps are pioneers in establishing a fair, inclusive, and regenerative economy, measured according to stringent criteria by B Lab across operations, including governance, community involvement, and environmental impact, among other factors.

"Driving measurable, impactful results for organizations committed to making the world a better place is not simply the work Global Prairie does for its clients-it is the bedrock principle on which the company is built. The achievement of this milestone-which is a testament to the efforts of our employee owners-only inspires us to continue our commitment to purpose-driven business," said Global Prairie Founder, Anne St. Peter. "Looking forward, we are eager to redouble our efforts to ensure Global Prairie is a force for good in the world."

Spanning 150+ industries across 100+ countries, the B Corp community is redefining success by proving successful businesses can also be sustainable, equitable, and accountable, enhancing benefits for employees, communities, clients, the planet, and profits.

Founded in 2008 on the belief that businesses should create a positive social and environmental impact, Global Prairie delivers innovative solutions that help organizations leave positive impacts on the world. From its roots in creative strategy and consulting to its deep expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence, the Global Prairie approach blends purpose-driven innovation with measurable results across industries including healthcare, agriculture, athletics, energy and education.

The Global Prairie B Corp recertification score of 192.9 marks a 14.5% increase in the score since the last recertification in 2021 when Global Prairie was ranked 4th in the world. "The increase in our score is a testament to our Global Prairie commitment to continuously impacting and better serving our employee owners, our clients, and our world," said Global Prairie Director of ESG Kirsten Green. "Our unique business model, including employee ownership, allocating 10% of annual profits to charitable causes supported by our employee owners, and offering three weeks of paid volunteer time for employee owners annually, continue to serve as a model for socially responsible companies."

Additionally, Global Prairie offers an infant-at-work policy, 16-week paid maternity leave, and award-winning wellness benefits, which underscore its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. The environmental efforts made by Global Prairie have been equally substantial, focusing on measurable carbon footprint reductions and offsets, driven by the company's commitment to cultivating a healthier planet.

"B Corp Certification reflects our commitment to a triple bottom line-people, planet, and profit-and that commitment is unwavering," said Global Prairie Founder, Douglas Bell.

Global Prairie is a purpose-driven global marketing firm founded on the belief that business should be a force for good in the world. Driving measurable, impactful results for organizations committed to making the world a better place is not simply the work Global Prairie does for its clients it is the bedrock principle on which the company is built. As a Public Benefit Corporation, and the top-scoring Certified B Corporation (B Corp) among nearly 10,000 B Corps globally, Global Prairie meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Global Prairie is a 100% employee-owned company.

