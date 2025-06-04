Fastex Expands Into the United States, Bringing Secure and Accessible Crypto Trading to American Users

Fastex Launches in 27 U.S. States and Territories, Begins Executive Recruitment and Regulatory Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastex , the Web3 ecosystem empowering users to buy, trade and transact in crypto, has announced its official expansion into the United States market. The move marks a major milestone for the company, which is now offering secure, compliant spot cryptocurrency trading services to both retail and institutional users across the U.S.

Spearheaded by Vahe Balayan, Fastex will offer its spot trading services across its basket of listed cryptocurrencies, which include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Fasttoken (FTN), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Solana (SOL), among others.

"Expanding Fastex into the United States marks a pivotal chapter in our global growth strategy," said Vahe Balayan, Manager of Fastex US. "The U.S. market presents a dynamic landscape for blockchain innovation, and we see tremendous opportunity to deliver secure, compliant, and user-centric Web3 solutions that align with the evolving needs of American institutions and consumers. As regulatory clarity improves and adoption accelerates, Fastex is well-positioned to contribute to the responsible growth of the digital asset economy in the United States."

Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) and authorized as a Money Transmitter in key jurisdictions - including California, New Jersey, Michigan, and Arizona - Fastex is rapidly building its U.S. footprint. As part of its strategic expansion, the company is actively pursuing additional state-level crypto exchange licenses to broaden its range of services and ensure full compliance with regulatory frameworks.

In line with its U.S. expansion, Fastex will also open a regional office and begin recruiting a national leadership team. Key executive hires will include a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, with additional C-level roles to follow as the company scales.

"This expansion is a natural progression of Fastex's strong momentum," said Vahe Balayan, Manager of Fastex US. "With a robust suite of products, a growing partner network, and key milestones already behind us, entering the U.S. market underscores our commitment to scaling globally. This is an exciting moment for Fastex as we continue to build on our trajectory and bring our innovative ecosystem to one of the world's most influential tech and finance landscapes."

Fastex's U.S. launch is part of a broader strategy to become the leading global crypto exchange, combining robust infrastructure, comprehensive compliance, and an inclusive financial ecosystem for the Web3 era.

About Fastex

Fastex is the all-encompassing ecosystem that redefines the Web3 experience. It stands at the forefront of blockchain technology, seamlessly blending opportunities within a unified, user-friendly environment. Its offerings include Fastex Exchange, YoWallet, Fastex Card, the ftNFT e-commerce platform, phygital spaces, and the YoHealth mobile application. Fastex distinguishes itself by prioritizing regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure and reliable experience for all users in the evolving Web3 landscape.

