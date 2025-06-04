Griffith Foods Recognized as a 2025 Best Managed Company

ALSIP, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Griffith Foods is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2025 Best Managed Company, making it the fourth year in a row to earn this designation. Now in its sixth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology including AI took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is the caring, creative product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers while sustaining the planet. As a family business founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois USA, Griffith Foods is known for true, collaborative innovation guided by their Purpose of "We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World". The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and marinades to coating systems and sauces that are better for people and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com.

