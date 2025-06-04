The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Roger Yates
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
b)
LEI
549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares
GB0000385517
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,000 ordinary 25p shares
747.36 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
4 June 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC