Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Joins Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance as a New Startup Member

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road via its app, Driver®, available through iOS, Android, and embedded into vehicles, today announced its new membership as part of Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) a global, member-driven alliance focused on the development of open standards and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems. Through this membership, Driver joins COVESA's global community developing common approaches and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems.

"We're pleased to announce our membership in the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance, as the organization is an open, collaborative, and impactful technology alliance, accelerating the full potential of connected vehicles," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "COVESA is uniquely positioned to navigate the digital transformation shaped by customer expectations, and we look forward to engaging with a collaborative and experienced community of executives and experts in the connected vehicle and mobility industries to address the opportunities and challenges presented by the automotive industry."

The Driver app automatically captures a driver's trip complete with the vehicle's information (speed, mileage, engine state, tire state, power, etc.) and uploads it to Driver's cloud storage platform, Driver Cloud, for safekeeping and easy access. The Driver app also provides access to telematics, driver scoring, driver coaching and data sharing control capabilities to allow drivers to share this information with their insurance company during the claims process, or to ensure greater accuracy during the underwriting process. Additionally, Drivers have the ability to pair their trip vehicle data with video recordings by using the Driver app on a mobile device, which turns a smartphone into a dash cam.

"Driver Technologies joins COVESA as a new member, and we look forward to integrating their team's passion for making connected car technology and vehicle data more accessible to enhance driver safety," said Steve Crumb, Executive Director of COVESA. "COVESA continues to be a growing, vibrant ecosystem that brings buyers and sellers together to accomplish business goals, supporting the adoption of alliance member-driven results."

To become a member of COVESA alongside Driver Technologies and join an alliance open to all companies interested in developing common approaches and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems, visit covesa.global/join-covesa/ .

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road via its connected driving app, Driver®, available through iOS, Android, and embedded into vehicles. Driver allows users to record their trip while receiving coaching notifications and offers cloud-based video storage and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

The Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) is an open and member-driven global technology alliance accelerating the full potential of connected vehicles and the mobility ecosystem. As the only alliance focused solely on developing common approaches and technologies for connected vehicles, COVESA serves as a collaborative platform that brings together automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers to address opportunities and challenges in the automotive industry and navigate the digital transformation shaped by customer expectations. To learn more about COVESA or to join our community, visit www.covesa.global .

