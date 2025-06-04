Mitrelli: Investors in Africa's Lobito Corridor Visit Washington and NYC to Deepen U.S. Cooperation

Momentum builds around Lobito Corridor as new $1B platform accelerates strategic U.S.-Africa investment

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / With geopolitical dynamics rapidly evolving and global powers racing to secure critical infrastructure and supply chains, a high-level African delegation visited Washington and New York to deepen cooperation with the United States. At the center of these talks: the Lobito Corridor - a $4 billion infrastructure initiative connecting Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo - and a new $1 billion private development platform aimed at transforming the region.

The delegation was led by global entrepreneur and President of Menomadin and Mitrelli Group, Haim Taib, along with Dr. Armando Manuel, Chairman of Angola's Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA), and Mr. Muyangwa Muyangwa, Director General of Zambia's National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). Together, they are advancing the Lobito Corridor Impact Development (LCID) Platform, a bold initiative to drive strategic, long-term investments in agriculture, energy, industrial zones and human development along the corridor.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," said Haim Taib. "If the U.S. wants resilient supply chains, new markets, and strong alliances, it must invest in infrastructure and development-not just diplomacy. The Lobito Corridor is the blueprint: a gateway for trade, a catalyst for local industry, and a model for partnership that delivers mutual returns."

The weeklong visit reflected growing American interest in African-led investment frameworks. Highlights included: meeting with the Angola Minister of Transportation to align priorities for implementation; policy and investment dialogues with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC); A session with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) for the upcoming U.S.-Africa Business Summit, where Mitrelli will serve as a strategic partner; A meeting with Senator Ted Cruz, discussed the need for viable alternatives to Chinese infrastructure dominance; and an exclusive world doco premiere organized by Foreign Affairs magazine and Africell, showcasing the corridor's economic and human potential.

"Financial cooperation is now more essential than ever," said Mr. Muyangwa. "With the right partners, we can ensure the Lobito Corridor delivers inclusive growth, long-term jobs, and infrastructure that unlocks regional trade. The momentum is here-we must act on it."

"What we need are bankable projects and credible partners," he added during his visit. "Africa doesn't lack vision. It lacks execution capacity and aligned capital. The Lobito Corridor offers a new way to structure collaboration-where public institutions, sovereign funds, and the private sector build together."

The LCID Platform, launched by Haim Taib and the FSDEA, is mobilizing $1 billion in private capital to scale bankable, impact-driven projects in the Lobito Corridor region. The platform is now engaging American and global investors to co-invest in industrial, logistical, and community infrastructure that unlocks growth across multiple sectors.

"Sovereign wealth funds are playing an increasingly important role in Africa's transformation and their involvement will be essential to completing the Lobito Corridor," said Dr. Armando Manuel. "Acting as global investors, these funds are driving sustainable development through strategic partnerships like the LCID Platform, channelling long-term capital while delivering lasting value to our citizens. With rich minerals, arable land, and a young, growing population, the Lobito Corridor can become a hub for agro-industrialization, digital connectivity, and regional integration". Added Dr. Armando Manuel.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now connecting a $1.3 trillion market of 1.4 billion people, the Lobito Corridor offers the U.S. a tangible path to deepen economic ties, strengthen regional stability, and secure strategic resources.

"This is more than a railway, it's one of the most strategic projects in Africa today, with a strong global impact," said Haim Taib.

About Haim Taib

Haim Taib is a global entrepreneur and impact investor who has led and financed projects exceeding $10 billion across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. As founder of Mitrelli Group, Menomadin Group, JETA, Luminar Impact Capital, and the Menomadin Foundation, he drives a powerful value chain focused on strengthening and developing nations. His work spans over 100 national-scale projects in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, food and water security, education, technology, and urbanization. With a clear vision and decades of experience, Taib is a trusted partner to governments and a driving force behind some of the most ambitious public-private initiatives in the Global South.

About FSDEA

The Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA) is Angola's sovereign wealth fund, established to promote long-term economic growth and diversification and offers trusted entry points for global capital in Africa. Specializing in Strategic Investments, encompassing both Financial Markets and Alternative Assets, it is tasked with establishing a sustainable mechanism that ensures the maximization of long-term returns, the preservation of capital, and the support of sustainable socioeconomic growth in Angola and the region. This is achieved through investments in strategic sectors, both domestically and internationally, aimed at optimizing capital and facilitating the generational transfer of wealth.

About NAPSA

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is Zambia's public pension fund and one of the country's largest institutional investors. It plays a crucial role in national development through strategic investments in infrastructure, real estate, and capital markets-ensuring financial security for citizens and sustainable growth for future generations.

