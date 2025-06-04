Co-founders Reflect on Milestone and Look Toward the Future of Global Exploration

Expat Explore, one of the world's leading coach tour providers, is celebrating 20 years of helping travelers see the world-one expertly crafted itinerary at a time. Founded in 2005 by South African adventurers Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, the company has grown into a global operation offering over 450 tours across five continents annually.

To commemorate this milestone, Expat Explore is thanking its community of travelers with a special 20th Anniversary Sale offering discounts of up to 43% on select tours, along with onboard and online surprises throughout the year.

"Twenty years ago, Carl and I set out to make travel accessible to everyone," said Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore. "We're proud that more than 150,000 people have explored the world with us and that we've stayed true to our promise of affordability and quality every step of the way."

The company's success lies in its customer-first approach. By handcrafting each itinerary in-house and working directly with local partners to eliminate the middleman, the company's attention to detail and value has earned Expat Explore consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards in 2023 and 2024.

"Our customers are the reason we do this, and they're the ones who inspire us to keep innovating," said Carl Cronje, CEO and Co-founder. "From solo travelers to families, we're honored to be part of their life-changing experiences."

American travelers love the Expat Explore difference

According to the European Travel Commission, Gen Z travelers are more likely to incorporate apps and technology into their travel planning. Looking ahead, the Expat Explore team is investing in innovation and expanding its offerings. With tech-driven personalization and a stronger emphasis on travel influencers, the brand aims to reach younger generations of explorers. Destinations like South Africa, Japan, Central and South America, Morocco, and Egypt are among the most buzzworthy and offer tremendous value for American travelers.

"We're excited to continue evolving with the needs of modern travelers," said Cronje. "We believe coach tours are due for a renaissance especially among younger Americans who want immersive, hassle-free adventures."

Expat Explore's two decades of success are just the beginning. With offices in London and Cape Town, a team of over 170 employees, and an unwavering commitment to improving travel for everyone, the next chapter promises to be even more exciting.

American travelers who would like to take advantage of Expat Explore's 20th anniversary sale offerings can visit https://expatexplore.com.

About Expat Explore

Founded in 2005 by travel enthusiasts Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, Expat Explore celebrates 20 years of adventure in 2025. From its modest beginnings with European tours, the company has expanded to offer expertly crafted itineraries across Europe, the UK, the USA and Canada, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. Expat Explore's value-for-money coach tours are designed for both seasoned travelers and first-time explorers. Each itinerary is carefully created by a passionate team of travel experts who thoughtfully balance iconic landmarks with hidden gems at every destination. For more information, visit https://www.expatexplore.com.

