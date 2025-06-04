SOHM, Inc: SOHM Inc. Welcomes Dr. Lucia Piccotti to Offer Expert Guidance on Cosmeceutical and Personal Health Product Research and Development

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, health and wellness solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Lucia Piccotti, PhD, EMBA, as a key member of our team. Dr. Piccotti will serve on the advisory board, advising on the development of cutting-edge cosmeceuticals and personal health products utilizing SOHM's cutting-edge technological advancements.

Dr. Piccotti is a distinguished biomedical scientist and strategic business leader, bringing over a decade of expertise in blending scientific research with entrepreneurial innovation. Her career has taken her through pivotal roles in both Fortune 500 companies and dynamic biotech startups, where she has excelled in translating complex biomedical concepts into impactful consumer products and business strategies.

Most recently, Dr. Piccotti served as Senior Director of Strategic Innovation at Kiromic Biopharma, a biotechnology company at the forefront of cell therapies for cancer. Her contributions were instrumental in navigating the company's growth through the critical phases of pre-IPO and post-IPO operations. Notably, she led innovative initiatives that utilized exosome technologies for skin health, showcasing her extensive knowledge and versatility in both therapeutic and consumer health applications.

In addition to her role at Kiromic, Dr. Piccotti is the founder of Iguvia LLC, a consulting firm that specializes in cosmeceuticals and health products. Since 2018, she has directed multiple projects focused on phytoextract-based topical applications, drawing on her in-depth expertise in skin health and bioactive formulation.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Piccotti was a Lead Scientist at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where she advanced biomedical research and product development in the personal care and cosmeceutical sectors. Her innovative work has resulted in numerous patents and industry-recognized advancements, particularly in the use of phytoextracts and topical formulations.

Dr. Piccotti's impressive track record includes managing cross-functional teams and complex research studies, as well as collaborating with various departments, including Marketing and Regulatory Affairs. Her extensive network within the medical community, including connections with top institutions like the University of Texas and MD Anderson Cancer Center, positions her uniquely to drive SOHM Inc.'s growth and innovation in the industry.

"With Dr. Piccotti on board, we are poised to elevate our approach to cosmeceuticals and personal health products," said David Aguilar, COO of SOHM Inc. "Her strategic thinking and innovative mindset will significantly enhance our capabilities and ensure we continue to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers."

Dr. Piccotti graduated with a PhD in Biochemistry, where her thesis focused on liposomal delivery of anionic phospholipids to support mitochondrial bioenergetics, with implications for cellular aging. She also holds an MS in Chemistry with a thesis in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, and an Executive MBA, demonstrating her commitment to both scientific excellence and business leadership. Her collaborative leadership style and entrepreneurial spirit will be invaluable as she helps SOHM navigate the complexities of the cosmeceutical market.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

