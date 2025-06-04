Cantech Media announces the 2025 Cantech Letter Conference taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Cantech Media (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, is pleased to announce the 2025 Cantech Letter Conference will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario. The event provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals.

Cantech is proud to continue its collaboration with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), who will once again join the conference as title sponsor and host the market closing ceremony at the TSX Cantech Welcome Reception on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Cantech is also excited to welcome a co-title sponsor Angad Capital Inc. ("Angad Capital").

2025 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 8am to 5pm

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, is an annual gathering that brings together the country's most promising tech companies, innovative startups, influential investors, and capital markets professionals. The conference places a strong emphasis on publicly listed companies, providing them with a premier platform to showcase their achievements and future prospects. This dynamic conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, featuring cutting-edge product demonstrations and direct engagement with industry leaders. The conference will also feature engaging panel discussions with industry experts, offering insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector.

Presenting companies at this year's conference currently include: Avante Corp., Baylin Technologies Inc., BIGG Digital Assets, DATA Communications Management Corp., Electrovaya Inc., EMERGE Commerce Ltd., EnWave Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Firan Technology Group Corporation, HEALWELL AI Inc., Reklaim Ltd., Sabio Holdings Inc., Simply Better Brands Corp., Tantalus Systems Holding Inc., Treatment.com AI Inc., Tribe Property Technologies Inc., VitalHub Corp., Volatus Aerospace Inc., WELL Health Technologies Corp., Wishpond Technologies Ltd., and Xtract One Technologies Inc. Additional presenting companies will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nick Waddell, President of Cantech Media, commented, "Following the success of last year's return after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited to once again host the Cantech Letter Conference. The event has proven to be an essential gathering for innovation-driven companies and investors, providing a platform for meaningful connections and showcasing the potential of Canada's tech sector. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year's conference only strengthens our commitment to supporting the growth and success of both the companies and investors who participate."

Dani Lipkin, Managing Director of the Global Innovation Sector at TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, commented: "Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are aligned with the Cantech Letter Conference in our shared mission to support the expansion of Canada's technology sector. We are delighted to return as the title sponsor for Canada's premier technology conference, which includes hosting the TSX Welcome Reception and the market close ceremony."

Pardeep Sangha, President and Founder of Angad Capital, commented, "We are proud to partner with Cantech and Toronto Stock Exchange for this exceptional event. The Cantech Letter Conference offers a unique opportunity for companies and investors to engage, fostering impactful relationships that drive growth within the innovation sector. This event promises valuable, direct interactions between high-growth technology companies and investors, offering a clear path for future collaboration."

This year's Cantech Letter Investment Conference is sponsored by:

Title Sponsors : TSX, Angad Capital

: TSX, Angad Capital Platinum Sponsors : Cozen O' Connor, Wining Media

: Cozen O' Connor, Wining Media Gold sponsors : ATB Financial, Haywood Securities, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial

: ATB Financial, Haywood Securities, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial Silver Sponsors : Origin Merchant Partners, Newsfile, Atrium Research

This one-day conference is anticipated to sell out quickly. Public companies are encouraged to reserve their spots today to ensure participation. Presenting companies and sponsors should contact our sales manager, Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com/conference.

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

About Angad Capital

Angad Capital is a Vancouver based Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Firm. Angad Capital was founded by Pardeep Sangha in 2019 after a successful career as a technology sector analyst focused on small cap technology companies trading on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchanges. Pardeep has over 20+ years of investing and advising experience with private and public tech companies. Angad Capital offers specialized capital markets advisory services tailored for early-stage technology companies. Some of the Angad Capital's clients include WELL Health Technologies Corp., HEALWELL AI Inc., DCM Data Communications Management, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., Tribe Property Technologies and Avante Corp.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Letter Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Letter Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Angad Capital Inc. and the Cantech Letter Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.



We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

