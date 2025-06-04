Money20/20the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, hosted its Policy Exchange on June 3rd at Money20/20 Europe at the RAI in Amsterdam. Money20/20 Europe's Policy Exchange convened senior leaders from central banks, regulatory bodies, and industry to address three critical areas: post-MiCA crypto regulation, financial data access through Open Finance, and cross-border policy in collaboration with BIS.

The exclusive closed-door event featured keynote addresses from Suzy Pallett, Executive Vice President of Money20/20 Europe and Gijs Boudewijn, incoming Chair Elect of the European Payments Council, followed by specialized roundtables that highlighted the need for harmonized regulations supporting innovation, security, and global cooperation.

"Money20/20 Europe serves as an essential platform where regulators can gather for productive and future-focused discussions in a neutral environment," explained Suzy Pallett, Executive Vice President at, Money20/20. "We understand that harmonization across European markets doesn't mean imposing identical solutions everywhere, but rather acknowledging the distinct requirements of each country while collaborating on common goals to effectively tackle regional financial challenges. "This Policy Exchange represents the beginning of a collaborative journey built on confidence, shared vision, and dedication to developing a more integrated, protected, and accessible fintech landscape throughout Europe," she added.

Alexandre Kech, GLEIF CEO, comments: "As digital asset markets grow more complex from tokenized financial instruments to DeFi and retail crypto the need for scalable and privacy-preserving compliance mechanisms has never been greater. This roundtable convened leaders across the public and private sectors to explore how verifiable credentials (VCs) and decentralized identifiers (DIDs) can transform compliance practices. It marks a crucial step in building consensus among industry leaders, regulators, and technology innovators. With a focus on interoperability, user privacy, and practical deployment, the discussion will address critical questions around governance, regulatory alignment, and the implementation of next-generation identity standards such as the vLEI protocol."

Key Takeaways from the Crypto and Digital Assets Roundtable

The Crypto and Digital Assets Roundtable identified blockchain's transformative potential across industries, particularly finance, while emphasizing the urgent need for harmonized, technology-informed regulation. Current regulatory systems are fragmented and lack technical rigor. The roundtable called for global cooperation, improved governance, and education of policymakers to ensure blockchain's responsible growth.

Global Regulatory Alignment Is Critical

Fragmented frameworks hinder blockchain adoption; coordinated international standards and policies are essential. Technical Standards Must Match Blockchain Complexity

Existing regulations (e.g., MiCA) lack the technological depth to assure trust and interoperability in blockchain systems. Education and Public-Private Partnerships Are Key Enablers

Targeted education of policymakers and collaboration with global standard bodies (like IOSCO, FSB) will drive meaningful progress.

Next Steps

Participants from the roundtable wanted to engage with global standard-setting bodies to co-design governance and technical standards that ensure both security and interoperability.

Advocate for inclusion of blockchain regulation in G20 and Global Forum of MPs agendas to elevate the urgency and scope of action.

Key Takeaways from the Cross-Border Payments Roundtable in collaboration with the BIS

Cross-border payments remain a complex and evolving landscape involving banks, fintechs, and public entities. Fragmented regulations, regional disparities, and limited interoperability hinder progress, though innovations like real-time payment systems and stablecoins show promise. Collaboration and clear regulation are essential to unlock scalable, inclusive solutions.

Interoperability Is the Key Challenge

Despite real-time payment advances, lack of cross-border interoperability and unified licensing limits scale and efficiency. Regulatory Clarity Will Unlock Innovation

Fragmented oversight deters innovation, while fintech players are actively calling for clearer, harmonized frameworks. Emerging Markets Need Tailored Solutions

Regions like Africa face unique hurdles, from currency diversity to fragmented infrastructure, demanding customized, cooperative solutions.

Next Steps

For some members of the group to target regulatory alignment and interoperability initiatives, especially in emerging markets.

Strengthen public-private collaboration to accelerate scalable, inclusive cross-border payment solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Open Finance Roundtable

The Open Finance Roundtable emphasized the urgent need for affordability use cases, especially for individuals and SMEs, while noting that trust and regulatory fragmentation remain key hurdles. Despite challenges, there is strong optimism that collaboration, pilot programs, and a clear regulatory path can push Open Finance into the mainstream. Chair of the roundtable Luke Charters MP commented that he wanted to see more common user adoption such as takeaways and pizzas being ordered through A2A (account to account) solutions.

Affordability and Verification Use Cases Are Politically Urgent

Immediate focus is needed on affordability tools for consumers and SMEs, particularly in areas like lending and debt management. Trust Is the Critical Enabler

Consumer trust remains a barrier to adoption; proposals include trust marks and stronger safeguards to build confidence. Lack of Unified Regulation Slows Progress

Unlike open banking, Open Finance lacks a coherent framework and so fragmented regulatory approaches are stalling scale and innovation.

Next Steps

To look towards the creation of a unified taxonomy to guide development.

Potentially to establish a public-private advisory forum to shape standards and inform policymakers.

Key participants in alphabetical order:

