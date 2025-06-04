Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
John Galt Solutions and Simple Mills Host Workshop to Tackle Supply Chain Uncertainty at Reuters Supply Chain USA 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2025 in Chicago, IL, to the workshop, "Delivering End-to-End Visibility to Align Capacity with Financial Goals." This hands-on workshop on June 9th will explore strategies to unlock greater supply chain agility and performance through enhanced visibility and collaboration while tackling increasing uncertainty across the supply chain.

This workshop will offer an opportunity to join a collaborative and meaningful discussion with Diana Stapleton, Vice President of Supply Chain at Simple Mills, and Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer of John Galt Solutions. Attendees will collaboratively dive into how leading organizations are transforming their planning processes to better navigate disruptions and align supply chain capacity with long-term business objectives.

Discover how Simple Mills, a pioneering food manufacturer known for its clean-label crackers, cookies, snack bars, and baking mixes, is leveraging end-to-end visibility to drive operational excellence. With distribution in more than 30,000 retail locations and category leadership in natural products, Simple Mills exemplifies innovation in action.

John Galt Solutions invites attendees of Reuters Supply Chain USA 2025 to join this solution-oriented workshop to exchange ideas, ask questions, and sharpen their supply chain planning strategies for the year ahead.

Session at a Glance

Title: Delivering End-to-End Visibility to Align Capacity with Financial Goals
Speakers: Diana Stapleton, Vice President of Supply Chain at Simple Mills, and Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer of John Galt Solutions
When: Monday, June 9 at 2:30pm.
Where: Reuters Events: Supply Chain USA 2025, Chicago, IL
Visit John Galt Solutions at booth #15.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/john-galt-solutions-and-simple-mills-host-workshop-to-tackle-supp-1035015

