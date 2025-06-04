Tropion Sports Partners Leads NBA Investment in Partnership with Blue Owl Capital

Tropion has completed a $25 million investment and is planning multiple investment tranches

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Tropion Sports Partners has launched a partnership to invest into the NBA alongside Blue Owl Capital and the Blue Owl Home Court Fund. Tropion is planning multiple investment tranches, having recently completed a $25 million investment.

Tropion, a global sports investment platform, is led by Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Joseph Greco. Greco is also a minority owner of Major League Soccer's (MLS) Philadelphia Union and the founder and former chairman of fintech businesses PSC Info Group/RevSpring and Experity Ventures. Tropion's group of investors includes current and former professional athletes and well-known entrepreneurs, business leaders, and financial professionals.

"We believe the NBA is positioned to capitalize on its significant global popularity and will continue to grow meaningfully over the next decade in a variety of ways. We are excited to bring access to this opportunity to our elite network of investors in partnership with Blue Owl Capital," said Greco.

Blue Owl Capital is a leading alternative asset manager with $273 billion in assets under management. Formed in 2020, the HomeCourt Fund provides institutional capital and private equity solutions to the NBA ecosystem to support long-term growth of the league and improve market liquidity, and currently has investments in the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings.

