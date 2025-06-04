Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 11:28
32,555 Euro
-1,44 % -0,475
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,05033,13016:31
33,04533,10516:31
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSI Viking Signs Channel Partner Agreement With Baker Hughes' Waygate Technologies to Expand Advanced Metrology Solutions

GREER, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / MSI Viking, a premier provider of precision measurement technologies and services, is proud to announce a commercial agreement to be an official channel partner of Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business and global leader in nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions for industrial inspection. Under the agreement, MSI Viking will be an official channel partner of Waygate Technologies for industrial computed tomography (CT) systems in the US market enabling it to offer leading solutions for both dimensional metrology and NDT, addressing a wide range of industrial needs like lightweight casting inspection, composite material analysis, battery cell defect detection, and high-precision medical component validation, among others.

Leveraging a Shared Vision for Precision

MSI Viking and Waygate Technologies share a commitment to advancing precision and quality in manufacturing. As an exclusively metrology-focused provider, MSI Viking is uniquely positioned to integrate Waygate Technologies' industrial X-ray and CT systems into comprehensive solutions that enhance process control and product integrity.

"The channel partner agreement with Waygate Technologies is a significant milestone for MSI Viking as we continue to expand our portfolio of advanced measurement solutions," said Eric Luzier, Senior Director of Engineering and Solution Strategy at MSI Viking. "Our exclusive focus on metrology, combined with Waygate Technologies' cutting-edge industrial CT systems, positions us to deliver unmatched value to our customers. While dimensional control is at the core of this partnership, we will also leverage the breadth of NDT product offerings for other critical applications, such as defect analysis and material integrity assessment."

A Growing Role for X-Ray CT in Metrology

With over 125 years of expertise in advanced imaging and a focus on X-ray and CT technologies, Waygate Technologies and its leading Phoenix and Seifert product lines are revolutionizing dimensional control in the metrology space. X-ray CT has emerged as a transformative tool for dimensional metrology, providing unparalleled capabilities for measuring complex geometries, verifying tolerances, and performing comprehensive quality control. This technology complements traditional metrology by enabling manufacturers to inspect internal and external features of components with exceptional accuracy, often in a single scan.

X-ray CT technology is increasingly recognized as a game-changer in the metrology industry. By capturing high-resolution 3D images, CT systems provide complete and non-destructive insights into a part's dimensions and internal structures. Unlike traditional tactile or optical methods, X-ray CT enables precise measurement of hidden or hard-to-access features, making it an indispensable tool for industries like aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and energy.

Key benefits include:

  • Enhanced Dimensional Control: High-precision measurements of internal and external geometries to ensure compliance with GD&T standards.

  • Improved Efficiency: Non-destructive inspection in a single scan, reducing time and cost for complex quality assurance tasks.

  • Comprehensive Analysis: Simultaneous defect detection and dimensional verification, enabling manufacturers to optimize both product quality and process efficiency.

About MSI Viking

MSI Viking is a leading provider of precision measurement equipment and services, dedicated to helping manufacturers achieve superior production outcomes with less variability. Serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and general manufacturing, MSI Viking offers solutions that improve quality, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.msi-viking.com.

About Waygate Technologies

Waygate Technologies is part of the Inspection portfolio within the Baker Hughes Industrial & Energy Technology business segment. As an industrial inspection solutions provider and world leader in nondestructive testing (NDT), we ensure safety, quality and productivity. We combine more than 125 years of experience and a collection of heritage product brands including Krautkrämer, Phoenix, Seifert, Everest and Agfa NDT. Today, hundreds of brands in the automotive, aviation, space exploration, electronics, energy, battery and additive industries trust our technologies. We drive digital transformation through a broad portfolio of award-winning solutions in industrial radiography and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection (RVI), ultrasound (UT), and robotic inspection. Visit: bakerhughes.com/waygate-technologies.

Contact Information:

Steven Rosso
VP Product Management
srosso@msi-viking.com

.

SOURCE: MSI Viking



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msi-viking-signs-channel-partner-agreement-with-baker-hughes-waygate-t-1035371

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.