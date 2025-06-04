MSI Viking Signs Channel Partner Agreement With Baker Hughes' Waygate Technologies to Expand Advanced Metrology Solutions

GREER, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / MSI Viking, a premier provider of precision measurement technologies and services, is proud to announce a commercial agreement to be an official channel partner of Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business and global leader in nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions for industrial inspection. Under the agreement, MSI Viking will be an official channel partner of Waygate Technologies for industrial computed tomography (CT) systems in the US market enabling it to offer leading solutions for both dimensional metrology and NDT, addressing a wide range of industrial needs like lightweight casting inspection, composite material analysis, battery cell defect detection, and high-precision medical component validation, among others.

Leveraging a Shared Vision for Precision

MSI Viking and Waygate Technologies share a commitment to advancing precision and quality in manufacturing. As an exclusively metrology-focused provider, MSI Viking is uniquely positioned to integrate Waygate Technologies' industrial X-ray and CT systems into comprehensive solutions that enhance process control and product integrity.

"The channel partner agreement with Waygate Technologies is a significant milestone for MSI Viking as we continue to expand our portfolio of advanced measurement solutions," said Eric Luzier, Senior Director of Engineering and Solution Strategy at MSI Viking. "Our exclusive focus on metrology, combined with Waygate Technologies' cutting-edge industrial CT systems, positions us to deliver unmatched value to our customers. While dimensional control is at the core of this partnership, we will also leverage the breadth of NDT product offerings for other critical applications, such as defect analysis and material integrity assessment."

A Growing Role for X-Ray CT in Metrology

With over 125 years of expertise in advanced imaging and a focus on X-ray and CT technologies, Waygate Technologies and its leading Phoenix and Seifert product lines are revolutionizing dimensional control in the metrology space. X-ray CT has emerged as a transformative tool for dimensional metrology, providing unparalleled capabilities for measuring complex geometries, verifying tolerances, and performing comprehensive quality control. This technology complements traditional metrology by enabling manufacturers to inspect internal and external features of components with exceptional accuracy, often in a single scan.

X-ray CT technology is increasingly recognized as a game-changer in the metrology industry. By capturing high-resolution 3D images, CT systems provide complete and non-destructive insights into a part's dimensions and internal structures. Unlike traditional tactile or optical methods, X-ray CT enables precise measurement of hidden or hard-to-access features, making it an indispensable tool for industries like aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and energy.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Dimensional Control : High-precision measurements of internal and external geometries to ensure compliance with GD&T standards.

Improved Efficiency : Non-destructive inspection in a single scan, reducing time and cost for complex quality assurance tasks.

Comprehensive Analysis: Simultaneous defect detection and dimensional verification, enabling manufacturers to optimize both product quality and process efficiency.

About MSI Viking

MSI Viking is a leading provider of precision measurement equipment and services, dedicated to helping manufacturers achieve superior production outcomes with less variability. Serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and general manufacturing, MSI Viking offers solutions that improve quality, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.msi-viking.com.

About Waygate Technologies

Waygate Technologies is part of the Inspection portfolio within the Baker Hughes Industrial & Energy Technology business segment. As an industrial inspection solutions provider and world leader in nondestructive testing (NDT), we ensure safety, quality and productivity. We combine more than 125 years of experience and a collection of heritage product brands including Krautkrämer, Phoenix, Seifert, Everest and Agfa NDT. Today, hundreds of brands in the automotive, aviation, space exploration, electronics, energy, battery and additive industries trust our technologies. We drive digital transformation through a broad portfolio of award-winning solutions in industrial radiography and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection (RVI), ultrasound (UT), and robotic inspection. Visit: bakerhughes.com/waygate-technologies.

Contact Information:

Steven Rosso

VP Product Management

srosso@msi-viking.com

SOURCE: MSI Viking

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msi-viking-signs-channel-partner-agreement-with-baker-hughes-waygate-t-1035371