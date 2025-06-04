Laser Processing Market worth $11.89 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser processing market was valued at USD 7.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.89 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Laser technology has revolutionized manufacturing, especially in producing nanodevices and microdevices. The demand for miniaturized electronic products has led to an increase in the use of lasers, which offer capabilities that no other known technologies can meet. Lasers are highly reliable and fast and can produce high-quality products with high precision.

Laser Processing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 7.17 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $ 11.89 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2023-2032 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By component, laser type, configuration, application, end user, and by region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Environmental concerns due to reliance on rare-earth elements in laser technologies Key Market Opportunities Expanding use of laser technologies in automotive sector Key Market Drivers Increasing dependence on laser technologies for nano and micro-scale manufacturing

Fiber lasers are expected to hold the largest market share in the laser processing market during the forecast period.

Fiber lasers have the potential to dominate the laser processing marketplace. They are more efficient, smaller, and more flexible than traditional CO2 or solid-state lasers and, therefore, can be used for many more applications beyond laser cutting metal. As more manufacturers look to automate and seek advanced manufacturing techniques, fiber lasers will see increased adoption in the industry since they are easily integrated into modern, automated production processes, driving innovation and productivity across the industry.

The medical & life science industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end user of laser processing.

Laser processing plays a critical role in advancing the medical & life sciences industry by offering high-precision, non-contact solutions that support the manufacturing of intricate components and devices. It is widely used in the production of medical instruments, surgical tools, implants, and diagnostic devices, where accuracy and cleanliness are paramount. Laser technologies enable micro-cutting, welding, drilling, and marking of biocompatible materials such as stainless steel, titanium, and polymers with exceptional precision, helping manufacturers meet stringent regulatory and safety standards. Additionally, laser-based surface treatments are utilized to improve the adhesion, durability, and functionality of medical implants and devices.

The US is expected to dominate the laser processing market in North America during the forecast period.

The US laser processing industry is flourishing, driven by technological advancements and the need for precision in manufacturing. Key drivers include the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as automation and IoT, enabling laser systems to enhance efficiency and real-time monitoring in smart factories. The surge in EV production increases demand for laser-based welding and battery processing, while electronics drive micro-processing for miniaturized components. Advancements in fiber and diode lasers provide high precision and energy efficiency, which is ideal for complex materials. Government support for advanced manufacturing and R&D investments fuels innovation.

The laser processing companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), Fives (France), AXBIS (South Korea), Lumentum Operations LLC (US), Gravotech, Inc. (France), Laser Star Technologies (US), LUMIBIRD (France), Epilog Laser (US), MKS Instruments (US), Novanta Inc. (US), eurolaser GmbH (Germany), and 600 Group PLC (UK).

