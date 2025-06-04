Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025 16:22 Uhr
Joe & The Juice A/S: MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Game, Set, Match: JOE & THE JUICE Welcomes Novak Djokovic to the Family

Global lifestyle brand JOE & THE JUICE and tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic are joining forces to redefine functional health, one sip at a time

Novak Djokovic at JOE & THE JUICE, Rue Marbeuf, Paris

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JOE & THE JUICE, the global concept known for its electric vibes, killer tunes, and seriously great sips, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with tennis legend (currently breaking records on court) and Olympic gold medalist, Novak Djokovic. More than just a collaboration, Djokovic is stepping onto the court as a Health & Wellness Ambassador and a shareholder, ready to lend his champion mindset to the brand.

"I'm proud to announce my new role as a Health & Wellness Ambassador for Joe & The Juice," says Novak Djokovic. "Throughout my career, physical and mental wellness have been the foundation of my performance on and off the court. From training and recovery to nutrition and mindset, I've learned that what you put into your body directly impacts how far you can push it.

Joe & The Juice shares that same commitment to clean ingredients, energy, and balance. I've long admired their fresh, functional approach to fuelling the body and mind - whether it's a pre-match juice or a mid-day reset. Together, we'll be working on bringing purposeful wellness to more people around the world."

As an all-time record holder with 24-Grand Slam singles titles, remaining as world no.1 for a record 428 weeks, Djokovic knows what it takes to fuel the body and mind for success. These values resonate deeply with what JOE & THE JUICE stands for. Djokovic's unapologetic approach to living well aligns intrinsically with JOE's core values.

"We believe in making better-for-you options accessible and inspiring a balanced and vibrant way of living," says Thomas Nørøxe, CEO of JOE & THE JUICE. "Bringing Novak into the JOE family means enhancing that philosophy and reaching even more people. He's a global icon who embodies well-being and authenticity - values central to who we are. This partnership is about growing together and continuing to empower people to elevate their lifestyle. And trust me, we're just getting started."

As this long-term partnership unfolds, Djokovic will be an active participant within the JOE & THE JUICE world, contributing to brand campaigns, offering valuable input for product development, and sharing his unique perspective on wellness and performance.

And for those who know, you know that JOE & THE JUICE has always been about pushing boundaries. With Novak Djokovic's support, we're planting roots deeper, specifically through his involvement in developing the JOE & THE JUICE franchise in Serbia and Montenegro. This is about bringing the unique JOE experience to more people than ever before, starting in a region close to Novak's heart.

With a presence across 400+ locations worldwide, JOE & THE JUICE continues to expand its footprint as the primary health-centric lifestyle destination.

Keep an eye on our channels for the first powerful activation, dropping later this year. The blend just got stronger.

Related link: Novak Djokovic x Joe & the Juice, Instagram Announcement

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7173bc3a-3cdf-4973-aa2a-614878390dbf



Press contact Sabine Fabrin E-mail: sabine.fabrin@joejuice.com

