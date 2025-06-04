Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.5% SSE 6.4% Clearway Energy A Class 6.1% RWE 5.8% Grenergy Renovables 5.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Northland Power 5.2% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 5.0% Bonheur 4.7% Drax Group 4.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.0% National Grid 3.9% Cadeler 3.4% Foresight Solar Fund 3.4% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.6% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.2% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.9% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 1.8% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 1.7% Fastned 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% Greencoat Renewable 1.6% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% Orsted 1.0% AES 1.0% Serena Energia 1.0% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.8% 7C Solarparken 0.8% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Scatec Solar 0.5% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.4% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.5%

At close of business on 31 May 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 30.9% Renewable energy developers 29.0% Renewable focused utilities 7.4% Energy storage 7.6% Biomass generation and production 4.5% Electricity networks 3.9% Renewable technology and service 3.4% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.5% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.7% Fixed Interest Securities 3.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.5%