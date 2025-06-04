Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025 16:16 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

6.5%

SSE

6.4%

Clearway Energy A Class

6.1%

RWE

5.8%

Grenergy Renovables

5.5%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.3%

Northland Power

5.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

5.0%

Bonheur

4.7%

Drax Group

4.5%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

4.0%

National Grid

3.9%

Cadeler

3.4%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.4%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

2.6%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.2%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

2.0%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

1.9%

iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF

1.8%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC

1.7%

Fastned

1.7%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.7%

Greencoat Renewable

1.6%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

Orsted

1.0%

AES

1.0%

Serena Energia

1.0%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.9%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.8%

7C Solarparken

0.8%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

0.6%

Boralex

0.5%

Scatec Solar

0.5%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT

0.5%

US Solar Fund

0.4%

Westbridge Renewable Energy

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.5%

At close of business on 31 May 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

30.9%

Renewable energy developers

29.0%

Renewable focused utilities

7.4%

Energy storage

7.6%

Biomass generation and production

4.5%

Electricity networks

3.9%

Renewable technology and service

3.4%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

4.5%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.7%

Fixed Interest Securities

3.6%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.5%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

31.9%

Europe (ex UK)

27.2%

Global

26.1%

North America

8.2%

Latin America

3.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.5%


