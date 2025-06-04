Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2025, its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
6.5%
SSE
6.4%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.1%
RWE
5.8%
Grenergy Renovables
5.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.3%
Northland Power
5.2%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
5.0%
Bonheur
4.7%
Drax Group
4.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.0%
National Grid
3.9%
Cadeler
3.4%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.4%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
2.6%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.2%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
2.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
1.9%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
1.8%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
1.7%
Fastned
1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.7%
Greencoat Renewable
1.6%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
Orsted
1.0%
AES
1.0%
Serena Energia
1.0%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.9%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.8%
7C Solarparken
0.8%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
0.6%
Boralex
0.5%
Scatec Solar
0.5%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
0.5%
US Solar Fund
0.4%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.5%
At close of business on 31 May 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £38.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
30.9%
Renewable energy developers
29.0%
Renewable focused utilities
7.4%
Energy storage
7.6%
Biomass generation and production
4.5%
Electricity networks
3.9%
Renewable technology and service
3.4%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
4.5%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.7%
Fixed Interest Securities
3.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.5%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
31.9%
Europe (ex UK)
27.2%
Global
26.1%
North America
8.2%
Latin America
3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.5%