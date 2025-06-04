The Licked Hand Movie: Indie Horror Meets Iconic Talent: Production Kicks Off With Dee Wallace in Thriller/Horror 'The Licked Hand'

Urban Legend Becomes Feature Film at Last

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / The highly anticipated horror-thriller "The Licked Hand" has kicked off production in Arizona, starring iconic "Scream Queen" Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo, The Howling) alongside her terrifying antagonist, played by Ben Milliken (Bosch, Blue Crush 2, Run & Gun).

Directed by Adad Joel Warda and written by Levi Gordon and Warda, "The Licked Hand" brings the chilling urban legend to life in a modern reimagining, which balances psychological terror with raw emotion - a gap often left by major studio budget-cutbacks.

The film features Wallace as Eleanor, an elderly widow whose stormy night takes a sinister turn when a deranged fugitive invades her isolated Victorian home. Like so many indie productions seeking more favorable tax credits outside of California, the production team opted to film in Arizona.

"Horror is the most profitable genre for a reason - it taps into our primal fears," said Warda. "With Dee Wallace and a story steeped in urban mythology, I want to deliver the kind of tension and authenticity today's audiences crave."

Wallace's attachment to the project underscores a larger movement: seasoned actors lending their gravitas to independent projects that offer creative freedom and bold storytelling. "I love this script! I love its intensity and how much it will challenge me to use every ounce of my talent," said Wallace just prior to kicking off production.

As Hollywood navigates post-pandemic shifts in audience preferences, indie producers like Jason Martinez and Jamie Ohlsen leverage low-budget roots with indie films like "The Licked Hand" to offer fresh alternatives to cookie-cutter blockbusters. With its universal appeal, franchise potential, and built-in fanbase from the original urban legend, the team feels the film is primed for success across multiple distribution channels.

Production Details:

Director: Adad Joel Warda

Writers: Levi Gordon and Adad Joel Warda

Starring: Dee Wallace and Ben Milliken

Filming Start Date: May 19, 2025

Location: Mesa, Arizona, and Hagen Farms, Queen Creek, Arizona

AdadFilms: Award-winning production company founded by Assyrian-American filmmaker Adad Joel Warda, blending international aesthetics with emotional storytelling across 15 countries. "The Licked Hand" marks the company's feature debut after two decades of acclaimed shorts and global commercial work.

Ohlsen Productions: Los Angeles-based company founded by actor-producer Jamie Ohlsen, known for diverse content including "The Hard Hit" (Richard T. Jones) and "Wrong For Right" (Omar Gooding). The company leverages strong industry relationships to create commercially viable independent films.

A Levi Gordon Production: Executive Producer and writer Levi Gordon brings his storytelling to "The Licked Hand" following the award-winning short film "The Hard R," and multiple features currently in production.

