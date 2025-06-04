MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Loitering Munition Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Loitering Munition Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Arquimea, Baykar Technologies, Transvaro Elektron Aletleri, and Johnnette Technologies, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Loitering Munition Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Loitering Munition Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Arquimea is a technology-driven company committed to developing cutting-edge products and solutions across the aerospace and defense, biotechnology, and big science sectors. With a strong focus on solving complex societal challenges, the company reinvests a significant portion of its annual profits into research and development to drive innovation. Arquimea has created versatile and highly effective systems that offer military forces enhanced precision strike capabilities and greater tactical flexibility.

is a prominent Turkish defense company specializing in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and advanced military systems. Renowned for its innovation and engineering expertise, the company has earned international acclaim for its Bayraktar series of drones, which have demonstrated effectiveness in multiple conflict zones. Committed to strengthening Turkey's defense capabilities, Baykar emphasizes the use of domestically developed technologies and indigenous production to advance national security and defense autonomy. Johnnette Technologies Private Limited is an Indian aerospace and defense company specializing in the design, development, and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and loitering munitions. As a growing force in India's defense sector, the company is dedicated to delivering high-performance aerial systems that enhance mission effectiveness and operational capability.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Loitering Munition Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Application (Breeding record, animal ownership identification, Disease Management & Control, and Milk Traceability), Farm Size (Short and Long), and Capacity (Small, Medium and Large), Livestock Type (Cattle, swine, poultry, and others) and offering.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

