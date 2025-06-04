Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 17:00 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Luxury London Media Launches Luxury London Private Office: A Premium Content Hub for (U)HNW Individuals Seeking Trusted Financial, Legal and Lifestyle Advice

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury London Media is proud to announce the launch of Luxury London Private Office, a dedicated editorial and advisory hub tailored to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals. Launched on Tuesday 3 June 2025, the new content hub brings clarity, access and trusted guidance to life's most complex financial, legal and lifestyle decisions.

Designed for (U)HNW individuals seeking discreet and insightful advice, Luxury London Private Office draws on the expertise of some of the world's most experienced wealth managers, private bankers, family lawyers and investment experts. Whether navigating the nuances of estate planning, exploring investment opportunities in art, wine or watches, or sourcing elite education and domestic staffing, Luxury London Private Office offers expert-led content that is rich in information but easily digestible.

More than a content platform, Luxury London Private Office also serves as a gateway to introduce (U)HNWs to vetted private banks, investment platforms, family offices and legal advisors tailored to their unique circumstances.

"We created Luxury London Private Office in response to a growing demand from our affluent readership for high-quality, independent advice on the decisions that matter most," says Rachel Gilfillan, Managing Director at Luxury London Media. "Whether you're choosing the right mortgage broker or planning for the next generation, our goal is to simplify the process and connect readers with the expertise they need."

Luxury London Private Office launched on Tuesday 3 June at luxurylondon.co.uk/private-office, with new features, guides and expert advice published weekly.

Website: luxurylondon.co.uk

About Luxury London Media
Luxury London Media is an integrated media organisation and creative agency that connects premium brands with high-net-worth individuals through print media, digital platforms and a programme of experience-led events.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxury-london-media-launches-luxury-london-private-office-a-premium-content-hub-for-uhnw-individuals-seeking-trusted-financial-legal-and-lifestyle-advice-302473349.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.