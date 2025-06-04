Pure CallerID LLC: John Henson Joins Pure CallerID Advisory Board, Bringing Executive GC Experience to Accelerate Responsible Growth

Former LendingTree and ConsumerAffairs legal leader deepens Pure CallerID's compliance strategy and enterprise risk bench.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Pure CallerID, the B2B SaaS leader in real-time compliance, trusted engagement, and demand generation, today announced the appointment of John Henson to its Advisory Board. A seasoned in-house counsel with a decade of leadership experience at LendingTree and ConsumerAffairs, Henson brings unmatched insight into building compliant, scalable growth in regulated industries.

As General Counsel at ConsumerAffairs.com, Henson led Legal, Compliance, Talent, and Culture, overseeing the company's marketing, lead generation, financial services, and reputation management practices. Before that, during his six-year tenure at LendingTree, he served as Vice President of Compliance, Interim General Counsel, and Assistant GM of the Mortgage vertical, where he built and enforced regulatory programs aligned with TCPA, UDAAP, and CFPB/FTC mandates - all while enabling high-velocity marketing operations at scale.

Henson's experience spans both the legal and strategic sides of enterprise operations. From defending lead quality under regulatory scrutiny to embedding defensible practices across outbound outreach, his background fits seamlessly with Pure CallerID's mission to help organizations drive contact rates without risking brand or regulatory exposure.

Henson is the founder of Henson Legal, PLLC, launched in 2025. He joins a growing Advisory Board that includes Mike Frost (Frost Echols LLC), Josh Langford, and Steve Plunkett, offering strategic guidance across legal, regulatory, PE, and CX domains.

Comments on the News:

"Adding John to our Advisory Board sharpens an already world-class edge," said Geoff Mina , COO and co-founder of Pure CallerID. "He brings in-house perspective from some of the most regulated and reputation-sensitive environments in the market."

"We don't want compliance advisors in theory - we want people who've owned it day to day," said Derek Oberholtzer , CEO and co-founder of Pure CallerID. "John brings that rare balance of legal precision and operational understanding. Pairing him with Mike Frost gives us a best-in-class compliance board - period."

"Pure CallerID understands the stakes," said John Henson. "They're not just building tools - they're building accountability. I've worked inside companies where one wrong move can trigger regulatory action. I'm excited to help shape a platform designed to keep clients a step ahead."

Additional information can be found on the Pure CallerID blog.

Benefits of the Pure CallerID service suite include:

Increased contact, reduced cost per connect: Effective spam monitoring and remediation, along with improved telephone number reputation across carriers and devices, allows outbound programs to reach more consumers without inflating spend.

Compliance without operational drag: Built-in automation ensures alignment with key regulatory frameworks including TCPA, FDCPA, and FCRA, eliminating manual oversight and reducing risk.

Live number health diagnostics and mitigation: Core and UC Protect deliver actionable insights and proactive remediation for every number, every engagement, in real time.

Branded outbound calls that drive trust: Registered CNAM with multiple LiDb services and branded calling across the major mobile carriers reduce carrier risk and improve answer rates, eliminating guesswork at first contact.

Orchestrated voice and messaging at scale: Engage and Aegis support compliant, high-volume messaging and two-way conversations with consent tracking, throttling, and lead scoring to align with carrier and regulatory requirements.

Defensible audit trails for every interaction: Aegis creates a continuous record of outbound activity, offering clear proof of process for compliance and legal protection.

Enterprise-ready, integration-friendly: Built for BFSI, healthcare, BPO, collections, retail and beyond, Pure CallerID connects seamlessly with your existing CX, IT, and telco infrastructure.

Deployment in hours, not months : Fully managed onboarding, plug-and-play integration, and white-glove support reduce time-to-value and eliminate delays from internal sprints or resource gaps.

Scale without compromise: Whether agent-led, fully automated, or a combination of engagement efforts, Pure CallerID supports enterprise CX operations with resilient infrastructure built for high-volume operations.

