04.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
WMK, LLC.: MobilityWorks Named One of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2025

Award celebrates company's values-driven culture and dedication to serving people with mobility needs.

RICHFIELD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / MobilityWorks, the nation's largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment, and services, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2025. This marks the second time the company has earned this distinction, having previously been honored in 2023.

MobilityWorks Logo

MobilityWorks Logo

Published annually, Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces list highlights companies across a range of industries that are setting a high standard for workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

"Our team members are the heartbeat of this organization, and their commitment to our mission is what makes honors like this possible," said Bryan Everett, Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a direct reflection of the pride they take in serving our clients and supporting one another."

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, MobilityWorks continues to invest in team member development and work-life balance. The company also fosters a values-driven culture anchored by its "LOVE IT" core values - Listen, Ownership, Value, Engagement, Integrity and Teamwork.

"We know there's always room to grow, and that's what drives us," said Christine Schaefer, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition shows that we're moving in the right direction. Our focus remains on evolving with our team members' needs and creating a working environment where people feel supported, challenged and connected to a meaningful mission."

The Newsweek ranking was developed in partnership with data firm Plant-A Insights Group and is based on a comprehensive assessment involving employee interviews, company reviews, publicly accessible data and an analysis of over 120 key performance indicators.

To learn more about career opportunities at MobilityWorks, visit www.jobs.mobilityworks.com.

About MobilityWorks:

MobilityWorks is the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment and services. MobilityWorks is a portfolio company of Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm that specializes in investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. MobilityWorks and manufacturer Driverge Vehicle Innovations together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

Contact Information

Kelly Stobie
Public Relations Manager
kelly.stobie@mobilityworks.com
234.200.1381

SOURCE: WMK, LLC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/mobilityworks-named-one-of-newsweeks-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-2025-1035124

