Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx and Mike Rowe Team Up to Spotlight the Changing Landscape of Roofing

DELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / In March, Roof Maxx welcomed TV personality, narrator, and trades advocate Mike Rowe to DeLand, Florida for a special day of filming centered on the rapidly growing roof rejuvenation industry. The shoot spotlighted Roof Maxx - the company that pioneered roof rejuvenation - and its innovative, sustainable approach to extending the life of aging asphalt roofs with a USDA-certified, soybean-based treatment.

Mike Rowe, Dealer and Roof Maxx CEO

Mike Rowe preparing to apply Roof Maxx to a customer's home with the help of James Canata, DeLand Florida Dealer and Roof Maxx CEO, Mike Feazel.

Throughout the day, Rowe explored Roof Maxx's signature product alongside Roof Maxx CEO and co-founder Mike Feazel, taking a close look at how asphalt shingles have changed over time-specifically how today's shingles often lack the durability of those made even a decade ago. Rowe also spoke directly with Roof Maxx dealers and customers, capturing real-world stories that demonstrate how roof rejuvenation is changing the way homeowners and roofing professionals think about maintenance, sustainability, and value.

"It's a great American story-opportunity meets ambition with a little frustration, and suddenly, here you are." said Mike Rowe after hearing Mike Feazel tell the story about how he co-founded Roof Maxx with his brother after seeing the quality of asphalt shingles rapidly decline after spending decades in the roofing industry.

Mike Rowe is best known as the host of Dirty Jobs and the voice behind Deadliest Catch, but his passion for the skilled trades extends far beyond television. Through his foundation, mikeroweWORKS, Rowe has helped provide millions of dollars in work ethic scholarships to individuals pursuing careers in the trades-encouraging a return to practical, hands-on education and opportunity.

The content captured during this filming day is currently being released in a series of short videos, available at https://roofmaxx.us/mike-rowe and across Roof Maxx's social media platforms. These videos offer a behind-the-scenes look at how roof rejuvenation is reshaping the roofing industry - and why more and more contractors, homeowners, and communities are getting on board.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx is the world's first sustainable roofing solution, offering a revolutionary, plant-based treatment that extends the life of asphalt roofs by 5 years per application - up to 15 years total. With thousands of treatments applied nationwide, Roof Maxx is helping homeowners save money while reducing roofing waste and supporting eco-friendly home maintenance.

