Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Honors Reed Smith LLP at Annual Gala In Recognition For Legal and Financial Support

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) will present its Advocacy Award to international law firm Reed Smith LLP at its annual gala on June 11 at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. The award recognizes Reed Smith's substantive legal and financial contributions to the AJCF's mission of promoting tolerance, building bridges across communities and supporting survivors of genocide and other global tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Reed Smith LLP Global Managing Partner Casey Ryan will accept the award on the firm's behalf.

This year's gala is a landmark celebration, marking 25 years of the AJCF's fighting hatred and antisemitism and recognizes the impact of the now 20 years of the Foundation's American Service Academies Program (ASAP). That program offers a 16-day educational experience in the United States and Poland for select cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force academies. Focused on teaching the lessons of the Holocaust, ethical leadership in the military and contemporary moral challenges, the program includes profound engagement with Holocaust survivors, elected officials, historians and educators from both nations.

Earlier this year, Reed Smith partnered with AJCF to help fund its Exodus Delegation to Poland, a mission commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The firm also played a critical legal role in AJCF's response to the October 7 attacks by providing pro bono assistance to facilitate the deployment of volunteer physicians to Israeli hospitals during the country's most dire hours. These physicians filled a critical vacuum in Israel's healthcare system when local doctors were mobilized to their reserve units and the front lines.

"We are immensely grateful to Reed Smith LLP for consistently standing beside us in our mission to promote Holocaust education, tolerance and support for survivors of atrocities around the world," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson. "They are wonderful partners in our mission and we appreciate their support."

"Under Casey Ryan's leadership, Reed Smith has been more than a boardroom ally-they've truly put boots on the ground," said AJCF Director General Jack Simony. "Their attorneys frequently take part in our programs and missions to Poland, deepening their understanding of our work and strengthening our collective impact. They have made an enormous difference in the work that we do."

The gala will also honor Frasier Enterprises and the Miracle-Ear Foundation with the AJCF Humanitarian Award for its partnership in providing free hearing aids and lifelong hearing care to 100 Holocaust survivors. Additionally, Van Jones, CNN commentator, Dream Machine founder, Emmy Award winner and New York Times best-selling author, will be presented with the Fighting Hatred Award in recognition of his advocacy for social justice and unity.

Members of the AJCF-Exodus Delegation, including philanthropist Robert F. Smith, activist and singer Malynda Hale, Grammy® Award-winning artist Victory Boyd, Pastor Carl Day, Exodus co-founder Raymond Leon Roker, entrepreneur John Hope Bryant and Chaitra Dalton-Bryant, will each receive the AJCF Medal of Valor for their courageous work and commitment to remembrance and reconciliation.

