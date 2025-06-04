Wuxi Dk Electronic Materials Co. , Ltd. (DKEM) is acquiring a 60% stake in Solamet. The Chinese silver paste supplier says it aims to absorb Solamet's patented solar paste technology and global client base amid mounting margin pressures. PV silver paste manufacturer DKEM has revealed plans to acquire a 60% equity stake in China-based competitor Solamet Electronic Materials for CNY 696 million ($96. 6 million) in cash. Once the transaction closes, Solamet will become a majority-owned subsidiary of DKEM, marking a strategic expansion of DKEM's technological and commercial footprint. Solamet Electronic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...