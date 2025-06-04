Tursian Skincare Ushers in a New Era in Skin Science with the Power of Three: Exosomes, Stem Cells, and Peptides

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tursian Skincare officially launches, introducing a new benchmark in results-driven skincare. Backed by science, powered by precision formulation, and rooted in a deep respect for the skin's natural intelligence, Tursian blends three of the most advanced technologies in skincare today: exosomes, stem cells, and peptides.

With over 322 active ingredients used across its debut range, Tursian was created with a clear purpose - to deliver real results. Every formula is designed using the highest allowable concentrations of its key ingredients. "Our products are packed with active ingredients that the skin can recognise and respond to." says Riyadh Swedaan, the brand's founder and a pharmaceutical science graduate.

At the heart of Tursian's most potent serums and treatments is a synergistic trio of proven actives:

Exosomes to improve cellular communication and accelerate skin regeneration

to improve cellular communication and accelerate skin regeneration Stem cells from botanicals and marine sources to support repair and resilience

from botanicals and marine sources to support repair and resilience Peptides to visibly enhance firmness, elasticity, and skin texture

Tursian doesn't chase trends - it builds on science. All products have undergone third-party clinical testing to ensure both performance and tolerability. And beyond surface-level results, every formula is thoughtfully engineered to support the skin's microbiome, promoting microbial diversity and reinforcing the skin's natural defences.

"My background in pharmaceuticals has always guided how I think about formulation," says Swedaan. "Skincare shouldn't be confusing or diluted. It should be intelligent, transparent, and designed to help skin function better over time."

That philosophy is woven into everything the brand does - from the ingredients to the minimalist design. Tursian's signature aesthetic is modern and confident, reflecting its formulation-first mindset.

Swedaan's passion for creating high-performance skincare was shaped by years working alongside his mentor, the late Brandon Truaxe. "He taught me to question everything and never cut corners," Swedaan reflects. "After travelling across five continents - from cutting-edge laboratories to biotech innovation hubs - I felt inspired to create something that fuses rigorous science with genuine respect for the skin," said Swedaan. "I saw no other way, if we truly wanted real results, then to formulate with precision, saturate with actives, and never compromise on concentration."

Tursian launches with a 12-piece line-up, including five standout products:

R1 Radiance Booster Gel Cleanser

P2 Hydration Activator Energising Toner

P3 Ultimate Hydration Serum Concentrate

Y3 Youth Restore Serum Concentrate

R31 Eye Contour Brightening Gel

With formulas that are as concentrated as they are clinically validated, Tursian ushers in a new era of skincare - where science delivers, results are visible, and every product earns its place on your shelf.

Skin is complex. So are our products.

