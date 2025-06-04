Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tursian Skincare Ushers in a New Era in Skin Science with the Power of Three: Exosomes, Stem Cells, and Peptides

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tursian Skincare officially launches, introducing a new benchmark in results-driven skincare. Backed by science, powered by precision formulation, and rooted in a deep respect for the skin's natural intelligence, Tursian blends three of the most advanced technologies in skincare today: exosomes, stem cells, and peptides.

Tursian Skincare

With over 322 active ingredients used across its debut range, Tursian was created with a clear purpose - to deliver real results. Every formula is designed using the highest allowable concentrations of its key ingredients. "Our products are packed with active ingredients that the skin can recognise and respond to." says Riyadh Swedaan, the brand's founder and a pharmaceutical science graduate.

At the heart of Tursian's most potent serums and treatments is a synergistic trio of proven actives:

  • Exosomes to improve cellular communication and accelerate skin regeneration
  • Stem cells from botanicals and marine sources to support repair and resilience
  • Peptides to visibly enhance firmness, elasticity, and skin texture

Tursian doesn't chase trends - it builds on science. All products have undergone third-party clinical testing to ensure both performance and tolerability. And beyond surface-level results, every formula is thoughtfully engineered to support the skin's microbiome, promoting microbial diversity and reinforcing the skin's natural defences.

"My background in pharmaceuticals has always guided how I think about formulation," says Swedaan. "Skincare shouldn't be confusing or diluted. It should be intelligent, transparent, and designed to help skin function better over time."

That philosophy is woven into everything the brand does - from the ingredients to the minimalist design. Tursian's signature aesthetic is modern and confident, reflecting its formulation-first mindset.

Swedaan's passion for creating high-performance skincare was shaped by years working alongside his mentor, the late Brandon Truaxe. "He taught me to question everything and never cut corners," Swedaan reflects. "After travelling across five continents - from cutting-edge laboratories to biotech innovation hubs - I felt inspired to create something that fuses rigorous science with genuine respect for the skin," said Swedaan. "I saw no other way, if we truly wanted real results, then to formulate with precision, saturate with actives, and never compromise on concentration."

Tursian launches with a 12-piece line-up, including five standout products:

  • R1 Radiance Booster Gel Cleanser
  • P2 Hydration Activator Energising Toner
  • P3 Ultimate Hydration Serum Concentrate
  • Y3 Youth Restore Serum Concentrate
  • R31 Eye Contour Brightening Gel

With formulas that are as concentrated as they are clinically validated, Tursian ushers in a new era of skincare - where science delivers, results are visible, and every product earns its place on your shelf.

Skin is complex. So are our products.

@tursianbeauty
www.tursian.com

For further information on Tursian please contact:
Trisha Allen Trisha@buxandbewl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703286/Tursian.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703287/Tursian_Logo.jpg

Tursian Skincare

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tursian-skincare-ushers-in-a-new-era-in-skin-science-with-the-power-of-three-exosomes-stem-cells-and-peptides-302473415.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.