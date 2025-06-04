Whitten Architects Designs With Purpose & Innovation

Acclaimed Maine firm creates new role, taking service to the next level toward 40th year

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Whitten Architects, an award-winning residential architectural firm in Maine nearing 40 years in business, continues to innovate and specialize with more client-centered approaches to their work. The firm's most recent change includes adding a Client Advocate role to their roster. Whitten designer Alyssa Moseman will also be serving as the firm's client advocate to further elevate the firm's level of service, focusing on hospitality, coordinating key moments, anticipating specific client needs, and championing individual client voices to create an even more consistent, personalized experience from their first meeting through the client's move-in date.

Alyssa Moseman

Whitten Architects designer and client advocate Alyssa Moseman.

"We created the client advocate role because throughout our history, we've always recognized that designing a home is both a creative and deeply personal journey," said founder and principal Rob Whitten. "This role is a natural advancement of what we've always valued in every design of a home. And this additional offer to our clients allows us to continue our promise of designing with purpose and innovation."

After earning her master's degree from Roger Williams University, Moseman began working for Hutker Architects on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, specializing in custom residential design that respected the coastal environment. Drawn to Maine's rugged beauty in 2011, she built a small "off-the-grid" timber-frame cabin, exploring sustainable construction techniques and local resources. While away from her cabin, she worked with local architects and builders in the midcoast, studying Maine's vernacular architecture and how it responds to the region's distinct landscapes.

"This official addition to my role as designer is such a natural fit for me," says Moseman. "Throughout my career in architecture, I've consistently enjoyed the process of collaborating and getting to know clients. Architecture and the process we go through at Whitten is a direct reflection of a person, and this is where I really feel engaged and connected to the project. I want the final product-their home-to feel personal, intentional, and enduring."

Moseman has sat on the board of Architalx and Portland Society for Architecture, where she served as board member, and eventually President. She is passionate about interior and exterior architectural design that flows seamlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as exploring the relationship between spaces, their users, and the natural environment.Her ambitions center on deepening her knowledge of vernacular and socially responsive architecture that works in harmony with the rhythms of the natural world.

"We're nearly 40 years in business because we continue to change with the industry-we continue to stay flexible with what contemporary clients need," says principal Russ Tyson. "Client advocacy roles are gaining momentum across the design industry and we're paying attention to that. We feel very lucky to have Alyssa as both a highly skilled designer and someone who can successfully take on this additional role to help us continue to build truly meaningful architecture."

Growing up in northern Vermont, Moseman developed an appreciation and love for the agrarian vernacular-the classic "big house, little house, back house, barn"-a typology that evolved organically from the region's climate and natural challenges. Her earliest influences came from her parents, who thoughtfully designed and built her childhood home in harmony with the landscape, as well as her hands-on Waldorf education that emphasized connection to nature.

"We care about your personal story at Whitten and we want you to enjoy the design process with us," says Whitten.

For nearly 40 years, Whitten Architects has been designing thoughtfully considered homes in New England. With a focus exclusively on residential design, the firm has designed a range of project types from camps to cottages, modern homes to historic renovations. The Portland-based firm has won a number of awards over the years and has been nationally published in a variety of residential home design books and magazines. The design team collectively offers decades of hands-on residential design and construction experience, as well as a common ethos that a home should reflect its occupants, and its design should first develop from an appreciation for and an understanding of its context.

For more information, please visit: www.whittenarchitects.com and follow the firm on Instagram: @whittenarchitects

