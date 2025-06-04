The "IP (Intellectual Property) Due Diligence Freedom to Operate in Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A properly conducted due diligence search can lead to many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, including long-term relationships and new business synergies. This intensive course will give you invaluable insights into the best practice of organising and conducting an efficient and thorough IP due diligence project.

Attending this event will ensure that you know how to mitigate the risks involved and will give you practical advice on balancing internal resources and outside expertise to the best advantage. The programme will help you understand the vital aspects of an FTO analysis from a US and EU perspective.

You will also benefit from the experience of the expert faculty during the discussion session and get the solutions you need to your questions.

Key topics to be covered include:

Types of IP due diligence

Mergers and acquisitions

Sale of IP assets

Freedom to operate (FTO)

Best practices for organising an IP due diligence project

Developing comprehensive checklists

Aligning project scope with business goals

Parts of a due diligence evaluation

Evaluating the patent portfolio

Mitigating the risks

Communicating results

Focus on FTO projects

Best practices for when and how to do an FTO analysis

Validity and infringement analysis: US and European perspectives

US options for dealing with blocking patents

Dealing with FTO risks

Benefits of attending

By attending this one-day intensive seminar, you will:

Gain practical advice from highly rated experts on how best to prepare for your due diligence and FTO projects

practical advice from highly rated experts on how best to prepare for your due diligence and FTO projects Learn to identify when due diligence and FTO projects are desirable and how to determine what the scope should be

to identify when due diligence and FTO projects are desirable and how to determine what the scope should be Improve your understanding of the risks around ownership and learn how to minimise these risks

your understanding of the risks around ownership and learn how to minimise these risks Communicate due diligence results effectively while protecting confidential and privileged information

due diligence results effectively while protecting confidential and privileged information Understand your obligations if the deal doesn't go through

your obligations if the deal doesn't go through Be prepared for the FTO questions that will be raised by your client/company when they want to use new technology or expand existing technology

for the FTO questions that will be raised by your client/company when they want to use new technology or expand existing technology Understand which FTO questions you should ask to make the most of your time and budget

which FTO questions you should ask to make the most of your time and budget Discuss best practices for setting up and conducting a thorough analysis

best practices for setting up and conducting a thorough analysis Gain valuable insight into infringement and validity analysis in Europe and the US

valuable insight into infringement and validity analysis in Europe and the US Take away practical advice on leveraging the European and US systems to your advantage

practical advice on leveraging the European and US systems to your advantage Learn to evaluate, minimise and communicate risk effectively

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Business development executives/managers

IP and patent managers

Licensing executives

Trade mark attorneys

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Best practices for organising and conducting an IP due diligence project

Understanding the business goals

Practical issues regarding accessing information

Privilege and confidentiality issues

Developing a comprehensive due diligence checklist to determine project scope under different deal conditions and budgets

Awareness of relevant US IP issues frequently encountered

Potential pitfalls when involving company's technical persons: a list of 'do nots'

In-house perspectives on conducting IP due diligence and FTO projects

Role of IP risk factor, nice to have or deal driver?

Coordination of the projects within various business units

Balancing internal resources with the expertise of outside counsel

Impact of IP due diligence and FTO projects on IP awareness within the business units

Mitigating the identified risks

Real examples will be used to illustrate the types of risks that generally arise and how to restructure or end a deal having significant risks How much risk is too much? What if you are asked to make the deal happen even if the risk is high? Can you mitigate that risk?



Communicating results and post-deal issues

Confidentiality obligations if the underlying deal does not go through

Handling negative information

Obligations that remain if the deal is successful

Practical aspects of file retention

Vital aspects of an FTO analysis US perspective

Tactics for recognising the products and processes to be cleared

Timing and scope of the project

Defining the search common pitfalls

Validity and infringement analysis tactics for 'triage' on the FTO search results US perspectives on relevant legal issues

Cost-effective approach for dealing with potentially problematic or 'blocking' patents US perspectives on relevant legal issues



Vital aspects of an FTO analysis EP perspective

Strategies for analysing whether EP infringement and validity issues in FTO context

Recognising the risks in different EP jurisdictions

EP options for dealing with competitor patents

Best practices for EP counsel and in-house teams

FTO from the perspective of a licensing company

Selection and prioritisation of technologies for FTO

Interaction of FTO and trade secrets

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9zl11

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604685970/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900