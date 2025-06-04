Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 14:33
9,050 Euro
+0,56 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,20018:01
9,0509,15018:05
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
86 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 759.496p. The highest price paid per share was 765.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 751.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,848,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,391,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

690

762.800

16:13:31

698

762.600

16:10:47

113

762.800

16:10:27

299

762.800

16:10:27

156

762.800

16:10:27

71

762.800

16:10:27

734

762.400

16:08:41

795

762.400

16:08:41

816

763.000

16:04:20

2

763.200

16:02:55

157

763.200

16:02:55

380

763.200

16:02:55

467

763.200

16:02:55

200

763.000

16:02:55

800

763.000

16:00:05

800

763.000

15:56:37

427

763.000

15:55:43

113

763.000

15:55:43

129

763.000

15:55:43

836

763.400

15:52:02

797

764.000

15:51:00

806

764.200

15:48:52

432

764.200

15:47:44

181

764.200

15:47:44

260

764.000

15:45:33

486

764.000

15:45:33

46

764.200

15:45:15

883

764.000

15:43:55

164

763.600

15:38:00

530

763.600

15:38:00

943

763.600

15:38:00

783

763.800

15:33:40

770

764.000

15:32:44

685

764.000

15:28:08

6

764.000

15:28:08

603

764.400

15:26:59

173

764.400

15:26:59

809

764.600

15:22:01

738

765.000

15:21:12

680

765.200

15:20:00

7

765.200

15:20:00

1

765.200

15:19:27

711

765.200

15:19:27

745

764.800

15:17:39

688

764.400

15:14:46

788

764.800

15:14:06

353

763.400

15:10:52

471

763.400

15:10:52

798

762.000

15:06:39

586

764.000

15:04:42

220

764.000

15:04:42

429

764.200

15:04:41

342

764.200

15:04:41

737

764.200

15:04:26

82

763.600

15:00:00

440

763.400

15:00:00

167

763.400

15:00:00

206

764.000

15:00:00

180

764.000

15:00:00

400

764.000

15:00:00

35

764.000

15:00:00

780

764.000

15:00:00

780

764.000

14:59:34

161

763.000

14:56:22

705

763.000

14:56:16

912

763.200

14:55:13

848

762.600

14:52:38

681

762.800

14:50:40

455

762.800

14:49:59

702

762.200

14:44:41

767

762.600

14:40:59

298

762.800

14:40:13

393

762.800

14:40:13

883

763.000

14:39:30

298

763.200

14:39:14

739

763.400

14:39:11

842

762.600

14:36:29

834

762.600

14:36:12

825

762.400

14:31:10

827

762.000

14:28:41

804

762.400

14:27:33

333

762.200

14:22:02

422

762.200

14:22:02

840

762.400

14:22:02

823

761.400

14:18:21

721

761.800

14:16:43

679

761.800

14:15:40

705

761.800

14:04:54

559

764.000

14:00:31

196

764.000

14:00:31

492

762.200

13:54:30

212

762.200

13:54:30

747

762.200

13:48:45

750

763.600

13:45:41

743

763.800

13:39:30

704

763.800

13:38:10

15

763.600

13:35:21

797

763.600

13:35:21

829

762.200

13:31:50

837

761.600

13:28:56

684

761.400

13:24:41

807

761.800

13:24:14

436

759.800

13:15:00

296

759.800

13:15:00

113

759.800

13:15:00

592

759.800

13:15:00

102

759.800

13:15:00

761

759.800

13:05:51

822

760.200

12:59:52

780

760.400

12:54:57

784

760.600

12:54:57

278

759.400

12:45:31

517

759.400

12:45:31

733

759.600

12:45:31

86

759.600

12:45:31

212

759.800

12:45:09

750

759.800

12:45:09

631

759.800

12:45:09

683

759.800

12:33:21

300

759.600

12:27:28

396

759.600

12:27:28

390

760.400

12:25:43

339

760.400

12:25:43

704

760.600

12:21:40

718

760.800

12:18:30

617

761.000

12:18:30

80

761.000

12:18:30

180

761.200

12:11:39

576

761.200

12:11:39

785

761.400

12:10:32

879

761.600

12:09:07

633

760.200

11:55:27

175

760.200

11:55:27

251

760.200

11:52:26

429

760.200

11:52:26

736

760.400

11:52:00

686

759.600

11:43:42

8

759.000

11:39:30

693

759.000

11:39:30

715

758.800

11:31:42

695

759.200

11:31:06

702

759.000

11:27:54

730

759.000

11:25:50

701

758.000

11:21:07

679

757.000

11:17:03

691

756.200

11:12:22

749

756.200

11:07:41

790

754.800

11:00:05

720

755.000

10:57:41

823

755.000

10:55:55

507

755.200

10:48:33

285

755.200

10:48:33

783

756.200

10:45:56

793

756.200

10:40:05

420

756.200

10:37:55

396

756.200

10:37:55

84

756.200

10:36:55

501

756.200

10:36:55

195

756.200

10:36:55

774

756.000

10:33:47

731

756.400

10:33:45

784

757.200

10:24:49

314

756.800

10:20:31

500

756.800

10:20:31

725

756.800

10:20:31

802

757.200

10:20:00

946

756.800

10:18:07

900

757.000

10:18:01

728

754.800

10:08:45

722

755.200

10:08:44

43

755.800

10:08:44

638

755.800

10:08:44

15

755.800

10:06:16

812

755.800

10:06:16

396

755.800

10:04:28

445

755.800

10:04:28

415

755.000

09:55:58

350

755.000

09:55:58

127

755.200

09:53:33

656

755.200

09:53:33

843

755.000

09:50:20

827

756.000

09:49:24

373

756.000

09:47:59

747

756.000

09:47:34

698

756.200

09:47:10

677

756.000

09:41:28

725

755.800

09:38:30

781

753.800

09:32:23

736

754.200

09:31:28

959

754.400

09:30:57

1044

755.200

09:28:30

711

754.200

09:25:50

791

751.400

09:16:40

51

751.600

09:04:32

700

751.600

09:04:32

836

751.800

09:03:53

760

752.000

08:52:09

680

752.800

08:48:40

692

752.800

08:41:43

832

753.000

08:33:59

759

753.800

08:30:42

790

754.600

08:30:24

786

754.800

08:30:24

818

755.000

08:30:24

837

753.800

08:20:57

797

752.800

08:19:17

786

753.000

08:18:32

736

753.200

08:16:20

730

754.600

08:10:30

904

755.400

08:09:33

687

755.600

08:09:33

843

756.000

08:09:33

581

756.400

08:06:42

121

756.400

08:06:42

718

756.400

08:06:42

916

757.800

08:05:32

819

753.400

08:02:14

703

754.200

08:02:08


