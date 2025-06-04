Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
4 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 759.496p. The highest price paid per share was 765.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 751.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,848,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,391,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
690
762.800
16:13:31
698
762.600
16:10:47
113
762.800
16:10:27
299
762.800
16:10:27
156
762.800
16:10:27
71
762.800
16:10:27
734
762.400
16:08:41
795
762.400
16:08:41
816
763.000
16:04:20
2
763.200
16:02:55
157
763.200
16:02:55
380
763.200
16:02:55
467
763.200
16:02:55
200
763.000
16:02:55
800
763.000
16:00:05
800
763.000
15:56:37
427
763.000
15:55:43
113
763.000
15:55:43
129
763.000
15:55:43
836
763.400
15:52:02
797
764.000
15:51:00
806
764.200
15:48:52
432
764.200
15:47:44
181
764.200
15:47:44
260
764.000
15:45:33
486
764.000
15:45:33
46
764.200
15:45:15
883
764.000
15:43:55
164
763.600
15:38:00
530
763.600
15:38:00
943
763.600
15:38:00
783
763.800
15:33:40
770
764.000
15:32:44
685
764.000
15:28:08
6
764.000
15:28:08
603
764.400
15:26:59
173
764.400
15:26:59
809
764.600
15:22:01
738
765.000
15:21:12
680
765.200
15:20:00
7
765.200
15:20:00
1
765.200
15:19:27
711
765.200
15:19:27
745
764.800
15:17:39
688
764.400
15:14:46
788
764.800
15:14:06
353
763.400
15:10:52
471
763.400
15:10:52
798
762.000
15:06:39
586
764.000
15:04:42
220
764.000
15:04:42
429
764.200
15:04:41
342
764.200
15:04:41
737
764.200
15:04:26
82
763.600
15:00:00
440
763.400
15:00:00
167
763.400
15:00:00
206
764.000
15:00:00
180
764.000
15:00:00
400
764.000
15:00:00
35
764.000
15:00:00
780
764.000
15:00:00
780
764.000
14:59:34
161
763.000
14:56:22
705
763.000
14:56:16
912
763.200
14:55:13
848
762.600
14:52:38
681
762.800
14:50:40
455
762.800
14:49:59
702
762.200
14:44:41
767
762.600
14:40:59
298
762.800
14:40:13
393
762.800
14:40:13
883
763.000
14:39:30
298
763.200
14:39:14
739
763.400
14:39:11
842
762.600
14:36:29
834
762.600
14:36:12
825
762.400
14:31:10
827
762.000
14:28:41
804
762.400
14:27:33
333
762.200
14:22:02
422
762.200
14:22:02
840
762.400
14:22:02
823
761.400
14:18:21
721
761.800
14:16:43
679
761.800
14:15:40
705
761.800
14:04:54
559
764.000
14:00:31
196
764.000
14:00:31
492
762.200
13:54:30
212
762.200
13:54:30
747
762.200
13:48:45
750
763.600
13:45:41
743
763.800
13:39:30
704
763.800
13:38:10
15
763.600
13:35:21
797
763.600
13:35:21
829
762.200
13:31:50
837
761.600
13:28:56
684
761.400
13:24:41
807
761.800
13:24:14
436
759.800
13:15:00
296
759.800
13:15:00
113
759.800
13:15:00
592
759.800
13:15:00
102
759.800
13:15:00
761
759.800
13:05:51
822
760.200
12:59:52
780
760.400
12:54:57
784
760.600
12:54:57
278
759.400
12:45:31
517
759.400
12:45:31
733
759.600
12:45:31
86
759.600
12:45:31
212
759.800
12:45:09
750
759.800
12:45:09
631
759.800
12:45:09
683
759.800
12:33:21
300
759.600
12:27:28
396
759.600
12:27:28
390
760.400
12:25:43
339
760.400
12:25:43
704
760.600
12:21:40
718
760.800
12:18:30
617
761.000
12:18:30
80
761.000
12:18:30
180
761.200
12:11:39
576
761.200
12:11:39
785
761.400
12:10:32
879
761.600
12:09:07
633
760.200
11:55:27
175
760.200
11:55:27
251
760.200
11:52:26
429
760.200
11:52:26
736
760.400
11:52:00
686
759.600
11:43:42
8
759.000
11:39:30
693
759.000
11:39:30
715
758.800
11:31:42
695
759.200
11:31:06
702
759.000
11:27:54
730
759.000
11:25:50
701
758.000
11:21:07
679
757.000
11:17:03
691
756.200
11:12:22
749
756.200
11:07:41
790
754.800
11:00:05
720
755.000
10:57:41
823
755.000
10:55:55
507
755.200
10:48:33
285
755.200
10:48:33
783
756.200
10:45:56
793
756.200
10:40:05
420
756.200
10:37:55
396
756.200
10:37:55
84
756.200
10:36:55
501
756.200
10:36:55
195
756.200
10:36:55
774
756.000
10:33:47
731
756.400
10:33:45
784
757.200
10:24:49
314
756.800
10:20:31
500
756.800
10:20:31
725
756.800
10:20:31
802
757.200
10:20:00
946
756.800
10:18:07
900
757.000
10:18:01
728
754.800
10:08:45
722
755.200
10:08:44
43
755.800
10:08:44
638
755.800
10:08:44
15
755.800
10:06:16
812
755.800
10:06:16
396
755.800
10:04:28
445
755.800
10:04:28
415
755.000
09:55:58
350
755.000
09:55:58
127
755.200
09:53:33
656
755.200
09:53:33
843
755.000
09:50:20
827
756.000
09:49:24
373
756.000
09:47:59
747
756.000
09:47:34
698
756.200
09:47:10
677
756.000
09:41:28
725
755.800
09:38:30
781
753.800
09:32:23
736
754.200
09:31:28
959
754.400
09:30:57
1044
755.200
09:28:30
711
754.200
09:25:50
791
751.400
09:16:40
51
751.600
09:04:32
700
751.600
09:04:32
836
751.800
09:03:53
760
752.000
08:52:09
680
752.800
08:48:40
692
752.800
08:41:43
832
753.000
08:33:59
759
753.800
08:30:42
790
754.600
08:30:24
786
754.800
08:30:24
818
755.000
08:30:24
837
753.800
08:20:57
797
752.800
08:19:17
786
753.000
08:18:32
736
753.200
08:16:20
730
754.600
08:10:30
904
755.400
08:09:33
687
755.600
08:09:33
843
756.000
08:09:33
581
756.400
08:06:42
121
756.400
08:06:42
718
756.400
08:06:42
916
757.800
08:05:32
819
753.400
08:02:14
703
754.200
08:02:08