ASP Isotopes Inc.: ASP Isotopes and Isotopia Announce Supply Agreement for Gadolinium-160 to Accelerate Terbium-161 Production for Advanced Cancer Therapies

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes" or the "Company"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that it has recently entered into a supply agreement with Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. related to the supply of enriched Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant potential in targeted radiotherapeutics.

This agreement addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumours, and other malignancies.

Under the agreement, ASP Isotopes will leverage its proprietary Quantum Enrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotope essential for manufacturing Tb-161. The supply agreement is for four years' supply, commencing in 2026, with an expected minimum contract value of $1 million per annum.

The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotope enrichment-previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176)-with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotope production. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and maintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past two years.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, emphasized the agreement's significance: "By supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes. This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which could redefine cancer treatment paradigms."

Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages: "Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enables precise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us to scale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates toward commercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the production will start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."

Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells, offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. This precision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targeted radiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreement comes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their ability to deliver localized radiation therapy via tumour-seeking molecules.

It is expected that Gd-160 will be enriched using the Company's Quantum Enrichment process, a novel laser-based approach to enriching isotopes. The Gd-160 plant will be part of a large Quantum plant that the Company is in the process of designing and constructing. Additional isotopes that are expected to be enriched in this large-scale laser facility include Nickel-64, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, Barium-137, Ytterbium-171 and Lithium 6/7.

This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the radiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment options for cancer patients worldwide. The Company is in discussions with other customers who require Gd-160 and expects to sign additional orders during 2025.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.

Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities in Israel, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177 and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The company collaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novel radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.

