Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPNC | ISIN: VGG7864D1125 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.25 | 15:30
0,960 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIENJOY HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Income from Operations up 33.3% Year Over Year

BEIJING, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "we") (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Summaries

  • Total revenues decreased to RMB307.3 million (US$42.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB316.3 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Gross profit increased by 12.1% to RMB59.5 million (US$8.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB53.1 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin increased to 19.4% in the first quarter of 2025 from 16.8% in the same period of 2024.

  • Income from operations increased by 33.3% to RMB13.7 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB10.3 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Net loss was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income of RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income attributable to the Company's shareholders of RMB6.6 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income adjusted attributable to the Company's shareholders of RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2024.

  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB286.5 million (US$39.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, which represented an increase of RMB33.9 million from RMB252.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect our continued focus on operational efficiency and strategic cost management. Despite a slight decline in total revenues, we achieved a substantial increase in gross profit and gross margin. These results underscore our unwavering commitment to executing our long-term growth strategy, particularly advancing our global expansion through our Dubai hub and continuing to scale in the dynamic Middle East and beyond. Our Dubai subsidiary has established a strong foundation for our dual model in the AI sector, combining a compelling AI-focused app with a growing user base and a complementary offline presence that not only generates revenue but also serves as a marketing funnel. The momentum from late 2024 through the first quarter of 2025 reflects strong execution in this strategy and lays a solid platform for further global expansion in subsequent quarters. Moving forward, we remain confident in our ability to drive operational excellence, scale globally, and remain agile in response to market dynamics. With clear objectives in place, we believe we are well-positioned for sustainable long-term shareholder value creation."

Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, "We are encouraged by the resilience of our business in the first quarter of 2025. Our income from operations increased by 33.3% year over year, demonstrating the ongoing effectiveness of our disciplined cost management and our capability to extract greater value from a more targeted paying user base. Although we reported a net loss this quarter, the strength of our core operations was not impacted, as evidenced by the significant increases in both income from operations and gross profit. Additionally, the increase in cash reserves reinforces our financial stability and ability to support future sustainable growth. We believe the progress we have achieved in fiscal year 2024 has laid a solid foundation for continued momentum in 2025. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on executing our strategic priorities while advancing our innovation roadmap, with renewed confidence and resolution to pursue high-quality growth and operational efficiency."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased to RMB307.3 million (US$42.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB316.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily caused by a decrease in paying users due to competitive landscape of China's mobile live streaming market. Total paying users were 151,971 in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to 164,044 in the same period of 2024.

Cost of revenues decreased to RMB247.8 million (US$34.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB263.2 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of RMB22.9 million in the Company's revenue sharing fees due to the fact that the Company already had a stable market share, offset by an increase of RMB7.0 million in the Company's user acquisition costs.

Gross profit increased by 12.1% to RMB59.5 million (US$8.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB53.1 million in the same period of 2024. The gross margin increased to 19.4% in the first quarter of 2025 from 16.8% in the same period of 2024 due to higher average live streaming revenue per paying user ("ARPPU") during the first quarter of 2025, showing the Company's effectiveness in converting high-quality paying user to its profit growth.

Total operating expenses increased by 7.0% to RMB45.8 million (US$6.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 6.3% to RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB2.0 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to more marketing activities.

  • General and administrative expenses increased by 17.2% to RMB23.4 million (US$3.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB19.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB3.8 million in professional consultant fee.

  • Research and development expenses decreased to RMB19.6 million (US$2.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB21.5 million in the same period of 2024, due to a decrease of RMB2.4 million in technical service fee.

  • Provision for credit losses was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a recovery of credit losses of RMB0.6 million in the same period of 2024, due to slow collection.

Income from operations increased by 33.3% to RMB13.7 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB10.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Change in fair value of investment in marketable security increased by 654.1% to loss of RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from loss of RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily attributable to the fair value changes in investments in a publicly traded company.

Investment loss decreased to RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to an investment loss of RMB2.2 million in the same period of 2024. The investment loss was primarily attributable to share of unrealized loss in long-term investments.

Net loss was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income of RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2024. Despite delivering a 33.3% increase in income from operation, the Company reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to an unrealized loss of RMB 24.3 million from change in fair value of investment in marketable security.

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income attributable to the Company's shareholders of RMB6.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a net income adjusted attributable to the Company's shareholders of RMB9.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) in the first quarter of 2025. In comparison, basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB0.16 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB0.13 (US$0.02) in the first quarter of 2025. In comparison, adjusted basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders per ordinary share were both RMB0.22 in the same period of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalent balance of RMB286.5 million (US$39.5 million), which represented an increase of RMB33.9 million from RMB252.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Scienjoy is a pioneering Nasdaq-listed interactive entertainment leader. Driven by the vision of shaping a metaverse lifestyle, Scienjoy leverages AI-powered technology to create immersive experiences that resonate with global audiences, fostering meaningful connections and redefining entertainment. For more information, please visit http://ir.scienjoy.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income adjusted for change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in fair value of warrant liability and share based compensation. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with US GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on March 31, 2025, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Contacts

Denny Tang
Chief Financial Officer
Scienjoy Holding Corporation
+86-10-64428188
[email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
+1-646-932-7242
[email protected]

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




As of

December 31,



As of

March 31,



2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



US$


ASSETS










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



252,540




286,482




39,478


Accounts receivable, net



226,060




208,242




28,697


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



28,415




30,424




4,193


Amounts due from related parties



-




100




14


Investment in marketable security



37,629




13,295




1,832


Total current assets



544,644




538,543




74,214















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net



1,981




1,839




253


Intangible assets, net



405,256




403,519




55,606


Goodwill



182,661




182,619




25,166


Long term investments



257,387




256,890




35,400


Long term deposits and other assets



906




906




125


Right-of-use assets-operating lease



4,845




19,614




2,703


Deferred tax assets



7,505




7,600




1,047


Total non-current assets



860,541




872,987




120,300


TOTAL ASSETS



1,405,185




1,411,530




194,514















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable



36,015




29,623




4,079


Accrued salary and employee benefits



22,346




24,367




3,358


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,840




9,585




1,321


Income tax payable



11,284




12,960




1,786


Lease liabilities-operating lease -current



4,098




5,693




785


Deferred revenue



80,186




82,276




11,338


Total current liabilities



160,769




164,504




22,667















Non-current liabilities













Deferred tax liabilities



58,400




58,045




7,999


Lease liabilities-operating lease -non-current



700




12,725




1,754


Total non-current liabilities



59,100




70,770




9,753


TOTAL LIABILITIES



219,869




235,274




32,420















Commitments and contingencies


























EQUITY













Ordinary share, no par value, unlimited Class A ordinary shares and
Class B ordinary shares authorized, 38,922,726 Class A ordinary
shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2024, respectively. 39,078,340 Class A ordinary
shares and 2,925,058 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2025, respectively.













Class A ordinary shares



444,162




447,737




61,700


Class B ordinary shares



23,896




23,896




3,293


Shares to be issued



20,817




20,817




2,869


Treasury stocks



(19,952)




(19,952)




(2,749)


Statutory reserves



50,705




51,326




7,073


Retained earnings



662,499




652,788




89,957


Accumulated other comprehensive income



16,967




17,339




2,389


Total shareholders' equity



1,199,094




1,193,951




164,532


Non-controlling interests



(13,778)




(17,695)




(2,438)


Total equity



1,185,316




1,176,256




162,094


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



1,405,185




1,411,530




194,514


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




For three months ended




March 31,



March 31,



March 31,




2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



US$


Live streaming - consumable virtual items
revenue



309,015




294,474




40,580


Live streaming - time based virtual item revenue



5,974




4,858




669


Technical services and others



1,310




8,003




1,103


Total revenue



316,299




307,335




42,352


Cost of revenues



(263,212)




(247,842)




(34,154)


Gross profit



53,087




59,493




8,198


Sales and marketing expenses



(1,988)




(2,113)




(291)


General and administrative expenses



(19,930)




(23,352)




(3,218)


Research and development expenses



(21,527)




(19,562)




(2,696)


Recovery of (provision for) credit losses



643




(754)




(102)


Income from operations



10,285




13,712




1,891


Change in fair value of investment in marketable
security



(3,227)




(24,334)




(3,353)


Investments loss



(2,240)




(412)




(57)


Interest income, net



1,979




539




74


Other income, net



113




1,433




197


Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net



534




(1,016)




(140)


Income (loss) before income taxes



7,444




(10,078)




(1,388)


Income tax expense



(4,638)




(2,880)




(397)


Net income (loss)



2,806




(12,958)




(1,785)


Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling
interest



(3,774)




(3,868)




(533)


Net income (loss) attributable to the
Company's shareholders



6,580




(9,090)




(1,252)















Other comprehensive income(loss):













Other comprehensive (loss) income - foreign
currency translation adjustment



(436)




323




45


Comprehensive income (loss)



2,370




(12,635)




(1,740)


Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-
controlling interests



(3,774)




(3,917)




(533)


Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
the Company's shareholders



6,144




(8,718)




(1,207)















Weighted average number of shares













Basic



41,164,872




41,563,935




41,563,935


Diluted



41,164,872




41,563,935




41,563,935















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic



0.16




(0.22)




(0.03)


Diluted



0.16




(0.22)




(0.03)


Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




For the three months ended




March 31,



March 31,



March 31,




2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



US$


Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders



6,580




(9,090)




(1,252)


Less:













Share based compensation



(2,435)




(3,575)




(493)


Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the Company's
shareholders*



9,015




(5,515)




(759)















Adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share













Basic



0.22




(0.13)




(0.02)


Diluted



0.22




(0.13)




(0.02)


"Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders" is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share based compensation. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

SOURCE Scienjoy Holding Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.