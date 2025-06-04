Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A413X6 | ISIN: US21873S1087
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 18:24
134,20 Euro
+1,40 % +1,85
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
9 Leser
CoreWeave Appoints Ernie Rogers to Strategic Leadership Role to Drive Next Phase of Financing Growth

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), the AI Hyperscaler, today announced the appointment of Ernie Rogers as Chief Architect of Strategic Financing. Rogers brings decades of expertise in financial strategy and operational leadership.

Rogers most recently served as Magnetar's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), where he led the firm's operations and finances, including managing a diverse array of both back-office and select front-office teams. His leadership helped foster innovation and efficiency across Magnetar's platform.

"Ernie has been an invaluable partner since the beginning of CoreWeave, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CoreWeave. "His deep understanding of our business makes him uniquely qualified to help drive our next phase of growth."

"I've had the privilege to be part of the CoreWeave journey early on as an investment partner and as an operational advisor and board member," said Ernie Rogers, Chief Architect, Strategic Financing at CoreWeave. "There is no other player in the space like this company. I'm excited to keep working alongside the team to reach new heights."

"We're proud to see Ernie take on this critical role at CoreWeave," said David Snyderman, Managing Partner of Magnetar. "He's played a meaningful part in our strategic approach to investing in transformational technology platforms, and his transition supports our strong confidence in CoreWeave's direction and leadership."

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

SOURCE CoreWeave

