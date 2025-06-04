Anzeige
Anzeige

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
04.06.25 | 17:18
7,000 Euro
+2,46 % +0,168
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9226,95818:09
6,9206,96017:55
Dow Jones News
04.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
04-Jun-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
4 June 2025 
The Company announces that it received notification on 4 June 2025 that Elyes Mrad, Non-Executive Director, acquired 
14,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of GBP5.875 per share, in London. 
 
In case of queries please contact: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Elyes Mrad 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                             Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment                     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                                            Acquisition of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          GBP5.875     14,000

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume 14,000

Price GBP5.875

e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-04

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  391805 
EQS News ID:  2150908 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2150908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
