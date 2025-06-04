HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France) has signed a tripartite agreement with Indonesia's PLN and PT SMI to fund €2. 3 billion ($2. 6 billion) of hydrogen and ammonia projects, while Thyssenkrupp Nucera says it will conduct a front-end engineering design [FEED] study for a 600 MW hydrogen electrolysis plant in Europe. HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France) has signed a tripartite agreement with Indonesia's national electricity operator PLN and state-owned infrastructure financier PT SMI to identify and implement financing mechanisms for 23 hydrogen and ammonia projects under development in Indonesia, representing ...

