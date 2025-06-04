Clariane: Renewal of the drawdown under the Revolving Credit Facility for a six-month period

www.clariane.com

4 June 2025Clariane (CLARI.PA - ISIN FR0010386334) announces that it has renewed the drawdown of its RCF (Revolving Credit Facility) for a period of 6 months for an amount of €490.8 million, in accordance with the terms of the contract signed February 14, 2025.In addition to the usual conditions, the Group points out that the drawdown and renewal of its RCF line are subject to a minimum liquidity level of €300 million on the day of the drawdown or renewal, which includes the RCF drawn down.This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those included or incorporated by reference, concerning the Group's future growth and profitability that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the Company cannot control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions. The forward-looking statements made in this document constitute expectations for the future and should be regarded as such. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties described in Chapter 2 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 1 April 2025 under registration number D.25-0209, available on the Company's website () and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). All forward-looking statements included in this document are valid only as of the date of this press release. Clariane S.E. undertakes no obligation and assumes no responsibility to update the information contained herein beyond the requirements of applicable regulations.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither Clariane nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisors accepts any responsibility for the reasonableness of any assumptions or opinions expressed or for the likelihood of any projections, prospects or performance being achieved. Any liability for such information is expressly excluded. Nothing in this document is, or should be construed as a promise or representation regarding the future. Furthermore, nothing contained in this document is intended to be or should be construed as a forecast of results. Clariane's past performance should not be taken as a guide to future performance.The main Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs), such as EBITDA, EBIT, net debt and financial leverage, are defined in the Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website at www.clariane.com.Clariane is the leading European community of care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: care homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages & Vie, etc.).In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "taking care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA - ISIN: FR0010386334.Head of Investor Relations Deputy Head of Investor Relations - ESG+33 6 58 60 68 69 +33 6 64 80 15 90stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com benoit.lesieur@clariane.comPress officer Press officer+33 6 59 72 50 69 +33 6 79 86 78 23julie.mary@clariane.com florian.bachelet@clariane.com