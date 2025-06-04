CUBE 3 Welcomes Visionary Architect Yves Pierre Rathle as Director of Design and Strategic Design Leader

Rathle will play a key role in shaping high-concept designs that prioritize client goals, community relevance, and sustainable innovation

NORTH ANDOVER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / CUBE 3, a nationally recognized architecture, interior design, and planning firm known for shaping impactful, forward-thinking environments, is proud to announce Yves Pierre Rathle, NCARB, AIA, has joined us as Director of Design. With over 39 years of award-winning experience across architecture, urbanism, and immersive concept design, Rathle's creative philosophy seamlessly aligns with, and complements, CUBE 3's, during a pivotal moment in the firm's continual expansion.

A creative force in global architecture, Rathle brings a distinguished portfolio of work that spans landmark projects with renowned clients such as MGM Grand, Disney, ESPN, and the Green Planet Museum in Dubai. His career is defined by a unique ability to merge compelling narratives with sustainable, functional design - and matches CUBE 3's commitment to innovation, partnership, and purpose-built environments.

"Yves is not only a visionary designer but also a deeply collaborative thinker," said Brian O'Connor, Founding Partner of CUBE 3. "His creative leadership, global perspective, and passion for storytelling through architecture will elevate our work across sectors and bring exciting new energy to our team."

At the core of Rathle's philosophy is a belief that architecture is a collective endeavor - one that thrives on dialogue between clients, communities, and creatives. His award-winning projects, including the AIA-recognized "Stadium of the Future" for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Amazon HQ2 Jacksonville Master Plan, re?ect his ability to lead multidisciplinary teams through complex, high-impact design challenges. His recent work in the final stages of construction, on the JEA Water Purification H2O Demo Facility, is an interactive center for water education, showcases his ability to deliver projects that are as functional as they are inspiring.

"CUBE 3 is an exciting new chapter," said Rathle. "I've long admired the firm's design excellence and collaborative culture. Together, we will explore new creative boundaries - integrating vision, technology, and humanity into every project we touch."

A true connector of ideas and people, Rathle is also celebrated for his mentorship and cross-disciplinary approach, often collaborating with artists, branding specialists, digital innovators, and urban planners. His blend of hand-crafted design thinking and cutting-edge digital integration enables him to lead projects that are not only visionary but also grounded, contextual, and enduring.

CUBE 3's expanding international presence and deep bench of talent offer the ideal platform for Rathle's creative leadership. As the firm continues to scale its impact in mixed-use, residential, hospitality, commercial, and institutional sectors, Rathle will play a key role in shaping high-concept designs that prioritize client goals, community relevance, and sustainable innovation.

