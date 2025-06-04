Corcoran Reverie and Luxury Property Specialist Julia Bonanno Present an Unmatched Luxury Estate at 2410 Hidden River Lane in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Corcoran Reverie and luxury property specialist Julia Bonanno are proud to showcase the extraordinary estate located at 2410 Hidden River Lane, a luxurious retreat that exemplifies the finest in Franklin's real estate offerings.

2410 Hidden River Lane in Franklin

High end luxury 17,534 sq ft estate listed by Julia Bonanno

Nestled behind private gates within the coveted Hidden River enclave-an exclusive, tranquil community off Old Hillsboro Road-this sprawling estate spans nearly 6 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds and elevated amenities. Extensively renovated in 2022 to reflect the pinnacle of luxurious living and entertainment, the estate features over 17,534 sq ft of sophisticated interiors, including a massive guest residence with its own dedicated elevator for seamless accessibility.

The main residence is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, with a fully renovated chef's kitchen, dual primary dressing rooms, a state-of-the-art cinema, private fitness studio, sauna, and elegant architectural details. The property boasts a 6-car garage ideal for car enthusiasts, outdoor living spaces including a sports court, resort-style pool and spa, and an expansive outdoor entertainment bar-perfect for memorable gatherings. The fully fenced land offers ample space to construct a personal horse barn, with direct access to Hidden River's extensive horse trail system, blending privacy, equestrian potential, and serene countryside living.

This estate's prime location is just minutes from the charming downtown Franklin, the artistic community of Leiper's Fork, and the vibrant city of Nashville, offering the perfect balance of natural beauty, sophisticated living, and convenient access.

"This remarkable estate combines privacy, world-class amenities, and exceptional craftsmanship," said Julia Bonanno. "Its distinctive features and prime location make it one of the most sought-after properties in Franklin, and I look forward to helping a fortunate buyer make this exceptional property their new home."

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact us for more details and to schedule a tour of this extraordinary property.

For more information, contact Corcoran Reverie or Julia Bonanno. Julia@corcoranreverie.com / (615) 250 7880

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For information, visit corcoranreverie.com .

About Julia Bonanno

Julia Bonanno is a distinguished specialist in residential luxury real estate, renowned for her profound understanding of both the real estate and financial sectors. Licensed as a real estate agent since 2013, Julia's expertise is fortified by a robust 16-year tenure in the mortgage finance industry. Julia's transition from the mortgage finance sector to luxury real estate has been seamless, owing to her comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, financial intricacies, and client aspirations.

SOURCE: Corcoran Reverie

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/corcoran-reverie-and-luxury-property-specialist-julia-bonanno-present-an-unmatched-luxu-1033800