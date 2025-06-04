Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 584.94 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 06 June 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 95,853,900 Ordinary Shares, excluding 22,075,038 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 18.72% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 95,853,900 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

04 June 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
