Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 16:37
126,50 Euro
-0,12 % -0,15
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,50127,0518:53
126,55127,0518:53
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 18:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC France Teams Unite for a Clean Walk in Paris: Taking Steps Toward a Cleaner, Greener World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / KFC

The KFC France team came together with the KFC CNIT La Défense ProNoïa restaurant team for a Clean Walk around La Défense in Paris.

The aim? To bring awareness to the cleanliness of the environment we live and work in, while uniting our corporate and restaurant teams. We got out in the fresh air, collected trash, and cleaned up our local space - as one team, with the same environmental dream.

Together we're moving forward, step by step, to help create a cleaner world.

Pour l'article en français cliquez ici

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/kfc-france-teams-unite-for-a-clean-walk-in-paris-taking-steps-toward-a-cleaner-greener-world-1035514

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
