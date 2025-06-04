Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp: Shareholders Approved June 4, 2025 Resolutions - Notice of Court Application June 6, 2025

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (WOGC:CSE) ("WOGC") wishes to announce that at a special meeting of the shareholders of WOGC held on June 4, 2025 approved the 4 resolutions detailed in the information circular dated May 6, 2025 and press release dated May 26, 2025. Shareholders holding 9,847,792 of the 9,848,009 (99.99%) approved the resolutions by special resolution and majority of the minority. WOGC has scheduled a court application before Justice C. Jones at 2:00pm on Friday June 6, 2025 at the Court House in Calgary (virtual court room 60) to approve the Plan of Arrangement Amending Agreement #2. The application is a virtual hearing. Shareholders who wish to participate are invited to notify Wolff Leia, Barristers and Solicitors (Attention: Gregory J. Leia) 24 hours prior to the application at gleia@wolffleia.ca or by telephone at the number set out below.

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 870 0091

gleia@wolffleia.ca

