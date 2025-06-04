Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0JLZV | ISIN: NL0000360618 | Ticker-Symbol: IHCB
04.06.25 | 18:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 19:34 Uhr
SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore signs Share Purchase Agreement with GEPetrol

Amsterdam, June 4, 2025

SBM Offshore announces it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the full divestment of SBM Offshore's equity interest in the lease and operating entities of the FPSO Aseng to GEPetrol. The Company's exit from Equatorial Guinea will take place following an operational transition phase lasting up to 12 months.

SBM Offshore's sale of its participation in the unit in Equatorial Guinea is in line with its strategy to rationalize its Lease & Operate portfolio, as per other recent transactions.

The agreement remains subject to several conditions precedent and approvals.


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world's deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.
More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar DateYear
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 132025
Full Year 2025 Earnings February 262026
Annual General Meeting April 152026
First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 72026

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone:+31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com)
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone:+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com)
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impacts, Risks and Opportunities' section of the 2024 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore" and "SBM" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®", "emissionZERO®" and "F4W®" are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment

  • SBM Offshore signs Share Purchase Agreement with GEPetrol (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b32514f4-df1b-435e-bc73-0fa3462f622e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
