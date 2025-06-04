Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
04.06.25 | 11:22
0,086 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.06.2025 19:39 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on -2-

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space 
22-May-2025 / 10:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Strategic Update on Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Roadmap and Live X Space 
Gibraltar - 22 May 2025 Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), is pleased to provide a strategic update 
regarding its dedicated Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza!, and to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term development 
of a scalable, institution-grade Bitcoin adoption model. 
With Bitcoin recently breaking through to new all-time highs, the Company remains focused on its long-term view of 
Bitcoin as a resilient store of value and a cornerstone of future financial infrastructure-an understanding recognised 
by retail investors and now increasingly acknowledged by institutional investors. 
Coinsilium Executive Chairman Malcolm Pallé commented: 
"This is a strategic build with a clear long-term goal: to position Forza! as a treasury vehicle that aligns with the 
standards of institutional allocators, while never losing sight of the early conviction and support of retail 
investors. Retail investors have been proven to be the smartest players in the room during this cycle, and Forza! gives 
them a rare opportunity to lead before the institutions follow." 
Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia added: 
"We are developing Forza! to deliver a scalable and resilient Bitcoin treasury proposition. The initial 15 Bitcoin 
allocation marks the beginning of a deliberate and sustained accumulation strategy, and we intend to grow this 
aggressively. Our strategic focus remains on credibility, transparency, and building real long-term value." 
Following the successful completion of its most recent fundraising round, Coinsilium confirms that it has now initiated 
the process of scaling up Forza!'s Bitcoin holdings with an initial allocation of a minimum of 15 Bitcoin, as announced 
in its 20 May 2025, "Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza!". This allocation represents the foundation 
of an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, as a core driver of Forza!'s value proposition going forwards. For each 
Bitcoin acquisition made for Forza's treasury, Coinsilium will report the quantity purchased and the aggregate price 
paid. 
The structure of Forza! has been designed from the outset to meet the standards of institutional investors, with a 
strong emphasis on transparent governance, robust custodial security, regulatory compatibility, and operational best 
practices. It aims to serve as a professional-grade vehicle through which investors can gain exposure to a 
Bitcoin-focused strategy as it evolves and scales. 
In this respect, the Company is already receiving a significant level of institutional interest in Forza! -an 
anticipated development given the limited availability of institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure opportunities in the UK 
market, particularly when compared to the more advanced landscape in the United States. With Coinsilium's established 
reputation as a recognised and listed company for over 10 years, this early engagement further validates the Company's 
strategic model and its focus on progressively establishing the operational and governance framework required to 
support institutional investment. 
While discussions remain at an early stage, the Company is encouraged by the current level of engagement and will 
continue to engage with relevant parties in the weeks and months ahead. The Company will announce to the market any 
material developments in this regard. 
For retail investors, this interest highlights the early stage of market engagement, at a time when institutions are 
only beginning to explore structured exposure to Bitcoin through professionally managed treasury vehicles. 
Strategic Advisory and Industry Engagement 
As part of its broader strategic alignment efforts, Coinsilium has appointed two highly regarded advisers to support 
the development and positioning of Forza!: 
   -- James Van Straten, Senior Bitcoin analyst at Coindesk is widely respected as a thought leader in the 
  Bitcoin space, known for his market intelligence, data-driven insights, and deep understanding of macro and 
  on-chain trends. James has been instrumental in shaping the analytical frameworks now being used to assess the 
  credibility and performance of public Bitcoin treasury companies. 
  His latest article in CoinDesk, titled "Days to Cover and MNAV: The New Standard for Evaluating Bitcoin Equities", 
  introduces powerful valuation metrics such as its multiple to Net Asset Value (MNAV) and Days to Cover, which are 
  quickly becoming industry standards for evaluating Bitcoin-focused equities. 
  Notably, the article highlights MetaPlanet as a benchmark example of a public company capturing market attention 
  through transparent Bitcoin accumulation. This context will be highly relevant to Forza!'s development, and 
  investors tracking this trend will find Van Straten's insights especially pertinent. 
 
   -- Kevin Follonier, a seasoned strategist, communicator, and podcast host, brings deep expertise in media 
  engagement and Web3 positioning. Kevin is known for curating thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests 
  across the Bitcoin, crypto, and macroeconomic arenas via his widely followed podcast series "When Shift Happens". 
  His ability to elevate narratives to the right audiences-particularly through U.S.-focused and global investor 
  channels-is a critical asset as Coinsilium looks to expand awareness of Forza! 
By working with advisers who are recognised by both traditional investors and leading players in the Bitcoin space, 
Coinsilium aims to position Forza! at the forefront of a new generation of treasury-focused initiatives. 
In parallel, Forza! is actively progressing media and investor engagement initiatives across both leading industry 
platforms and retail-focused investor outreach channels. These efforts, now underway following the successful close of 
the recent fundraising, are intended to ensure that the Forza!'s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy is clearly 
communicated and visible to a widest possible audience. 
X Space Friday 12pm UK Time 
A live X Space event hosted by James Van Straten will take place on Friday, 23 May 2025, with participation from 
Malcolm Pallé (Executive Chairman) and Eddy Travia (Chief Executive). Topics will include the UK regulatory landscape 
and the Forza! Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other participants include the Head of Policy at @bitcoinpolicyuk and 
Co-Founder of @IcdefResearch. The X Space can be accessed at the following address: 
https://x.com/i/spaces/1OwxWXoopzkKQ 
Coinsilium will continue to provide regular updates on Forza!'s Bitcoin acquisition milestones and treasury deployment 
developments, including additional details around its yield optimisation strategy - designed to enhance long-term 
treasury performance through internally generated returns. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0)1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                               Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza! utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza! also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  390121 
EQS News ID:  2143698 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update on -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143698&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
