Landon Hail Press: The Monsters She Faced and the Woman She Found: Author Angie Lickliter Shares Her Journey of Healing and Hope in 'Finding Her'

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / What if the greatest love story you'll ever live is the one you write with yourself? In a world full of expectations, author Angie Lickliter invites women to pause, reflect upon themselves, and bravely confront the monsters that have held them back. Finding Her isn't just a memoir, but a moving life story for women ready to face their pain, rewrite their story, and step into the life they were meant to live.

In her debut memoir, Finding Her , Angie Lickliter shares the raw, unfiltered story of her journey through chronic illness, ??self-doubt, and healing. Diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 27, she has spent decades navigating a battlefield of physical pain, emotional isolation, and inner chaos. Her story is not one of overnight transformation, but of deep work, relentless self-discovery, and finally, self-acceptance.

"I didn't just write Finding Her , I lived it," says Lickliter. "Page by page, I faced the monsters that once defined me: shame, heartbreak, the battle with my body, and the silence of not feeling enough. This book is my victory. It's a message to every woman that healing is possible. You can rise. You can rewrite your story. And you can find her, because she's still in there."

Published on June 2 by Landon Hail Press , Finding Her quickly rose to become the #6 New Release in Women's Personal Growth and a Top New Release in Women's Spiritual Growth. It also ranked #2 in New Releases for Family & Personal Growth. Book cover design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography , with photography by Angelli Nguyen and creative direction by Samantha Joy .

Finding Her is more than a memoir; it's a roadmap for anyone who has ever felt broken, invisible, or unsure of where to turn next. Through raw storytelling and deep honesty, Angie offers her readers a gripping account of her personal battles with the inner "monsters" that once threatened to define her.

Designed to lead readers through Angie's journey from start to finish, Finding Her gives readers a firsthand account of the encounters with her monsters, who all represent a fear or shame Angie felt at one point in time. Along the way, the readers also meet the author's "allies", who are unexpected people, practices, and moments of clarity that helped her survive. The book concludes with an empowering collection of "weapons" - or tools - like meditation, yoga, journaling, and more, that helped Angie become stronger and more self-aware after every battle.

This book was written to empower you, the reader, to face your own monsters with courage and clarity. While everyone's monsters are different, they all whisper doubts, reinforce patterns, and keep you stuck in shadows. Angie's story, with the tools that she provides, proves that with the right support and inner work, healing isn't just possible, it's inevitable.

"Angie's bravery to shed the monsters that once shaped her identity is the permission every woman needs to overcome a false sense of self," says Samantha Joy , Editor-in-Chief at Landon Hail Press . "Finding Her encourages you to embark on the journey back to who you were before the world told you who to be."

For over 25 years, Angie has lived with Crohn's disease, which has greatly influenced her own personal battles with food, alcohol, and toxic relationships. Angie brings both vulnerability and wisdom to the pages of her memoir. Her work as a certified holistic wellness and cannabis coach, along with her leadership of countless support groups, fuels her mission to empower women to reclaim their health, identity, and power.

This summer, Finding Her dares women to slow down, look inward, and ask the bigger questions in order to discover their true selves.

"I wrote Finding Her to tell my story," Angie says. "I built Finding Her to help you rewrite yours."

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

